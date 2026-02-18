Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea challenging a Delhi High Court's order denying bail to an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.



The Delhi Police received a notice from a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale asking for their answer to the plea submitted by the accused Abdul Khalid Saifi.



The accused cannot claim parity with the top court's decision from last month, which granted bail to five co-accused in the case, the bench said during the hearing.