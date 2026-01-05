Delay, Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA Cases: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Qasim Rasool, father of Umar Khalid, arrives at the Supreme Court for the hearing of the bail plea of his son in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi

Qasim Rasool, father of Umar Khalid, arrives at the Supreme Court for the hearing of the bail plea of his son in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi