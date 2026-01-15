Didi Vs ED: Directorate Asks SC To Suspend West Bengal DGP, Others

ED seeks SC orders to suspend West Bengal DGP Rajiv Kumar over obstruction in IPAC probe.
Plea asks DoPT and Home Ministry to initiate disciplinary action against senior WB police officers.
West Bengal government opposes petition, alleging seizure of TMC data and filing caveat in SC.
Ahead of a hearing on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition to register an FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister and other top police officials on Thursday, the investigating agency has filed a fresh petition before the Supreme Court asking for directions to suspend West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar and for disciplinary actions to be taken against other senior state police officials.
In its plea, which is likely to be tagged with the I-PAC case, the ED has alleged misconduct on part of WB senior police officers and said they are not cooperating, thus obstructing the ED’s investigation into I-PAC regarding a money laundering case.
The ED further asked the apex court to direct the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to start disciplinary action against the police officials.
The ED had earlier said that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had obstructed its investigation during its search operations at I-PAC offices and the residence of Pratik Jain.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned the legality of the raids, alleging a conspiracy to "steal" the TMC's election-related data. A day after the searches, she led a street protest in Kolkata, while several TMC MPs demonstrated outside the Union Home Ministry in Delhi.
The West Bengal government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing the state. Separately, it moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the ED seized all data and digital records from I-PAC's office.