Mamata Accuses President of Speaking on BJP’s Advice, Row Erupts

A fierce political slugfest erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, after President Droupadi Murmu flagged the lack of development among tribals in north Bengal, drawing an angry retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of insulting the President.



The exchange quickly escalated into a three-cornered political controversy involving the President, Banerjee and the PM, injecting fresh heat into the tribal outreach battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.



The TMC reacted sharply when Murmu, speaking at the 9th International Santal Conference near Bagdogra, expressed concern that Santals and other adivasi tribes in north Bengal had not yet completely benefited from progress despite their contribution to the country.