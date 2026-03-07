Mamata calls incoming Bengal Guv R.N. Ravi 'BJP cadre', alleges Bose was forced out

Banerjee alleged that C.V. Ananda Bose was forced to resign under pressure from the Centre and claimed there were plans to use Lok Bhavan for BJP’s political activities.

She criticised incoming Governor R.N. Ravi, calling him a “BJP cadre” and warning that West Bengal would not accept political interference from Delhi.

The TMC chief escalated her attack on the BJP-led Centre, framing the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections as a battle to protect the state’s autonomy.