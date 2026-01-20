Army Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Mamata’s Fort William Remark

Eastern Command flags CM Banerjee’s allegation that an Army officer aided BJP during SIR exercise as a serious issue.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee |
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Indian Army’s Eastern Command approached West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose objecting to Mamata Banerjee’s claim that a senior Army officer at Fort William was working for the BJP.

  • Two Army generals met the Governor, who has reportedly taken serious note and flagged the matter to the Defence Ministry.

  • Banerjee’s remarks, made amid tensions over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and calls from the Left to establish the truth.

In response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent accusation that a senior army officer was utilising the Fort William command base and working on the SIR exercise at the BJP's request, the Indian Army's Eastern Command has asked West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to intervene.

Two Army generals from Fort William, the command headquarters, met with Governor Bose last week and reportedly sent a letter disputing Banerjee's assertions, according to a top official in the Lok Bhavan.

The Lok Bhavan official stated that Bose had taken serious note of the issue and brought it to the attention of appropriate officials at the Centre, despite the fact that the specifics of the meeting were not immediately apparent.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose - PTI
West Bengal Governor Bose Mulls Legal Action After TMC MP Alleges Arms Stockpile At Raj Bhavan

BY Outlook News Desk

“The army officers are understood to have spoken to the Governor and requested his intervention in the matter. The Army is peeved with the chief minister’s recent remarks suggesting that a commandant of the forces was working for the BJP while remaining posted at Fort William,” said the official.

Without elucidating further details on the identity of the officer concerned, the chief minister claimed on January 13 that the Army personnel were using the command base to carry out political activities in the wake of the controversial SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Related Content
Related Content

"I have information that a commandant at Fort William is working on SIR to lend support to the BJP. He is sitting there and doing the work of the BJP party office. I request them with folded hands to desist from such activities," Banerjee had said while addressing a press conference from the state secretariat, Nabanna.

Following last week’s meeting at the Lok Bhavan, it is understood that the Bengal Governor has approached the Defence Ministry in this connection and has brought to its notice the gravity of the matter, the official said.

"Let me first verify for myself what she said. If this violates any constitutional propriety, I will certainly intervene," Bose had said earlier when asked to respond to Banerjee’s comments.

When contacted, a senior official at Fort William confirmed that the meeting had taken place at the Lok Bhavan.

“Two of our officers met the honourable governor recently regarding the comments made by the honourable chief minister of West Bengal. They discussed the issue with the honourable governor, who assured them that he would look into the matter,” the official said.

Banerjee's remarks sparked strong reactions from all parties in an already tense political environment in poll-bound Bengal, where the ongoing Election Commission's exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has drawn sharp fault lines between the ruling TMC and its main rival BJP, with the Left and Congress also putting their hats in the ring.

"Mamata Banerjee thinks she can say anything because she considers herself the President of West Bengal,” Samik Bhattacharya, president of the BJP's Bengal unit, sarcastically said when asked to respond to Banerjee's allegation.

"She doesn't consider West Bengal a state within India; she thinks of Bengal as a sovereign nation and herself its president," Bhattacharya continued, dismissing the CM’s remarks as “baseless”.

Calling Banerjee's allegation a "serious issue", CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim had maintained that the chief minister must pursue the truth behind this, write to the Defence Minister and prove the truth in her statement.

"This is an absolutely serious issue. We must find out the truth behind this allegation," the Left leader had said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: BAN Win Toss, Decide To Field First

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  2. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Live Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Begins Campaign At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  5. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  4. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There