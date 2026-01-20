Army Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Mamata’s Fort William Remark

In response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent accusation that a senior army officer was utilising the Fort William command base and working on the SIR exercise at the BJP's request, the Indian Army's Eastern Command has asked West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to intervene.



Two Army generals from Fort William, the command headquarters, met with Governor Bose last week and reportedly sent a letter disputing Banerjee's assertions, according to a top official in the Lok Bhavan.



The Lok Bhavan official stated that Bose had taken serious note of the issue and brought it to the attention of appropriate officials at the Centre, despite the fact that the specifics of the meeting were not immediately apparent.