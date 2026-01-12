West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday again wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concern over the deaths of common citizens and BLOs. Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav; PTI; Representative image

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday again wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concern over the deaths of common citizens and BLOs. Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav; PTI; Representative image