Election Officer Assaulted In West Bengal During SIR Exercise

A booth-level officer (BLO) suffered head injuries after an alleged stick attack in Nadia district, West Bengal, during voter list verification under SIR. Police probe both complaints as risks to election staff highlighted

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
BLO injured in attack West Bengal Nadia West Bengal SIR
The injured BLO was taken for medical attention, and several stitches had to be performed on his head. Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav; PTI; Representative image
  • Booth-level officer Ali Saheb seriously injured with head stitches after alleged stick attack in Kaliganj, Nadia.

  • Assault reportedly occurred when BLO asked family to attend special hearing over age discrepancy in voter documents.

  • Accused Ayatullah Sheikh denies charge, files counter-complaint alleging BLO misbehaviour and harassment.

A booth-level officer was seriously injured after an alleged assault by a resident during voter data checks in West Bengal's Nadia district.

According to PTI, BLO Ali Saheb was attacked on Sunday when he visited a village in the Kaliganj area to verify cases of "logical discrepancies" in voter records as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

He informed resident Alifa Bibi, who was with her husband Ayatullah Sheikh, that the family would need to attend a special hearing for the correction of documents submitted by their family.

Election Commission of India (ECI) - PTI; Represntative image
Election Commission Suspends Seven West Bengal Officials Over SIR Misconduct

BY PTI

"According to the police complaint received, the BLO was allegedly attacked after he conveyed to Alifa Bibi that a hearing would be required to address the inconsistency in the age difference between her daughter and Sheikh," the officer said.

PTI reported that when the BLO pleaded helplessness in personally resolving the issue and said the only way out would be EC's intervention to call a special hearing session for the family, Sheikh allegedly hit the BLO with a stick, which led to heavy bleeding from his head.

The injured BLO was taken for medical attention, and several stitches had to be performed on his head.

Sheikh rejected the charge of assault and filed a counter-complaint against the BLO, accusing him of misbehaviour.

"The man has denied the allegations and claimed that the BLO was harassing his family. We have received a counter-complaint as well," the officer said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday again wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concern over the deaths of common citizens and BLOs. - Manvender Vashist Lav; PTI; Representative image
West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

BY Outlook News Desk

Police were examining both versions of events and would proceed in accordance with the law.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by field-level election workers who travel door to door as part of verification work during SIR, which will come to an end following the publication of the final electoral roll on February 28, officials said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
