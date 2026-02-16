Election Commission Suspends Seven West Bengal Officials Over SIR Misconduct

Officials Acting as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers Face Immediate Suspension for Dereliction of Duty and Misuse of Powers

Election Commission of India (ECI) Photo: PTI; Represntative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Election Commission suspends seven West Bengal officials with immediate effect for misconduct and dereliction of duty during Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

  • The suspended officers served as assistant electoral registration officers on deputation from the state government.

  • EC directs West Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them without delay and keep the Commission informed.

Using its powers under the electoral law, the Election Commission has suspended seven officials in West Bengal with immediate effect for serious misconduct, dereliction of duty and misuse of statutory powers in connection with SIR.

All the suspended officers were working as assistant electoral registration officers for the EC.

Booth-level and electoral registration officers and their assistants are state government employees who work on deputation for the EC to update the voters' list and help hold elections.

Quoting orders, EC officials said the poll authority has directed state Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravarty that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against these officials by their respective cadre controlling authorities immediately, without any delay and the Commission be apprised in this regard.

The EC and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal have been at loggerheads over the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list.

