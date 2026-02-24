Bomb Threat Emails Disrupt Courts Across West Bengal

Judicial work was disrupted on Tuesday, as several courts in West Bengal received bomb threats, throwing security personnel into a tizzy and prompting search operations and evacuation in court premises, officials said.



According to a senior police officer, bomb threats were sent by email in the morning to the city sessions court, CJM (Bankshall) court, and sub-divisional courts in Asansol and Durgapur in the Paschim Bardhaman district.



However, no explosive material was found during the search operations in the courts, he said.