Bomb Threat Emails To Delhi Assembly, Red Fort Declared Hoax

Representational Image: Security personnel arrive at DTEA Senior Secondary School, Laxmi Bai Nagar, after it received a bomb threat email along with other Delhi schools, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. Photo: PTI; Representative image

Representational Image: Security personnel arrive at DTEA Senior Secondary School, Laxmi Bai Nagar, after it received a bomb threat email along with other Delhi schools, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. Photo: PTI; Representative image