Bomb Threat Emails To Delhi Assembly, Red Fort Declared Hoax

Secretariat, two schools evacuated; cyber probe underway

bomb threat emails Noida schools delhi school receive bomb threat
Representational Image: Security personnel arrive at DTEA Senior Secondary School, Laxmi Bai Nagar, after it received a bomb threat email along with other Delhi schools, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Bomb threat emails were sent to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Red Fort, Delhi Secretariat and two schools, prompting evacuations.

  • Vijender Gupta sought immediate action, while police, bomb squad and fire services conducted searches.

  • No explosives were found and the threats were declared a hoax; the cyber cell is tracing the email source.

Multiple institutions, including the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Assembly, Red Fort and two schools in the national capital, received bomb threats via email on Monday, which were later declared a hoax, officials said.

Bomb threats were received by the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan, and Air Force Bal Bharti School on Lodhi Road, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

According to reports, the Khalistan National Army sent the threatening emails to the Delhi Assembly's official ID and its speaker around 8 a.m.

No suspicious items have been discovered so far during the ongoing operation. - IMAGO / Newscom World; Representative image
Army Public School Delhi Cantonment Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email

BY Outlook News Desk

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta asked the Delhi Police for immediate appropriate action on the bomb threat received on his personal email id.

"The Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, has desired that immediate necessary appropriate action be taken in the matter and an investigation be carried out to trace the source of these emails, keeping in view the serious warnings about the bomb blast threats to Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat and Speaker in person," the Speaker's office in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner said. The threatening emails mention “Delhi banega Khalistan” (Delhi will become Khalistan) and read that there will be blasts in Delhi Army School, Red Fort and Metros in the next three days.

According to the emails, there was a blast today at 1.11 p.m. at the Delhi Army school, 3.11 p.m. at the Vidhan Sabha, and 9.11 a.m. in the Red Fort.

According to a senior police official, the administrations of both schools notified authorities in the morning after receiving the threatening emails.

According to the officer, extensive search operations were conducted, and the premises were evacuated as a precaution.

"After nothing suspicious was found, it was declared a hoax," the officer added.

An Aam Aadmi Party leader and former MLA, Dilip K Pandey, in a post on X said, "Today, I received a bomb threat on my personal email ID, and since the matter was related to public safety, I have immediately forwarded the email to Delhi Police." Upon receiving the information, teams from the Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spots and cordoned off the areas around the schools and other locations.

"We are verifying the source of the emails, and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

The cyber cell has been roped in to trace the origin of the emails and identify the sender. Search operations are continuing. 

