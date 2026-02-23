Army Public School Delhi Cantonment Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email

Security agencies launch thorough search; no suspicious items found so far as cyber cell traces email sender

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
No suspicious items have been discovered so far during the ongoing operation. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom World; Representative image
Summary
  • Army Public School Delhi Cantonment was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email warning of an explosive device.

  • Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire services are conducting a thorough search; no suspicious items found so far.

  • Cyber cell is tracing the email source and sender as a precautionary operation continues on the vacated premises.

Army Public School in Delhi Cantonment was evacuated on Monday after the administration received an email threatening that an explosive device had been planted on the campus, according to PTI.

Delhi Fire Services officials said the school alerted authorities in the morning upon receiving the message. Security agencies, including Delhi Police, immediately responded by launching a search operation on the premises.

PTI reported that a senior police officer stated: “We are verifying the source of the email. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. As a precautionary measure, a thorough search operation is underway on the school premises, which has been vacated.”

The officer added that the cyber cell has been involved to trace the email’s origin and identify the sender.

Teams from Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and fire department are present at the site conducting the checks, the officer told PTI.

No suspicious items have been discovered so far during the ongoing operation.

(With inputs from PTI)

