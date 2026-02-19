Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Prompting Evacuations And Searches

At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, leading to immediate evacuations and searches by security and emergency teams, authorities said.
According to PTI, the affected institutions were CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave.
A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer stated: "We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure."
Police officials said teams, including bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local administration personnel, were deployed at the schools shortly after the threats were reported.
As a precautionary step, school authorities evacuated students and staff while searches took place. PTI reported that no suspicious object was found during initial checks, though detailed sanitisation of the campuses was ongoing.
"The e-mails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions," a police officer said.
Police added that cyber teams have been alerted and efforts are continuing to trace the origin of the emails. Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from PTI)