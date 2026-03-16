Milwaukee Bucks Vs Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Portis’ 29 Powers Bucks To 134-123 Win
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers 134-123 on March 16 at Fiserv Forum, snapping a four-game losing streak despite an injury scare to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bobby Portis starred off the bench with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Antetokounmpo produced 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in just 23 minutes before leaving in the third quarter after hurting his left leg. Milwaukee seized control with a dominant 40-point third quarter, with Giannis’ back-to-back dunks sparking the surge as the Bucks held off the struggling Pacers to secure the much-needed win.
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