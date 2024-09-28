Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrikes Fuel Hezbollah Confrontation | In Pics

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.
Rescuers arrive at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs.
A civil defense member walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, during his funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Shiite cleric Hussein Surour speaks during the funeral procession of his son, Hezbollah drone commander Mohammed Hussein Surour, in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Mourners chant slogans as they carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, during his funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Iranian worshippers chant slogans as one holds a poster of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an anti-Israeli rally and in support Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran.
An Iranian demonstrator shows a portrait Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on his cell phone during a demonstration in support of Hezbollah at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in downtown Tehran, Iran.
Iranian demonstrators chant slogans at an anti-Israeli gathering in support of Hezbollah as they hold Iranian and Palestinian flags and a poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.