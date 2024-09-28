International

Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrikes Fuel Hezbollah Confrontation | In Pics

As tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate, Israeli airstrikes have hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, sending plumes of smoke into the air. The scenes depict destruction, rescue operations, and the funeral of a Hezbollah commander, highlighting the increasing instability in the region.

Israel-Hezbollah War: Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.

2/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Israeli airstrikes in Beirut
Israel-Hezbollah War: Israeli airstrikes in Beirut | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.

3/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Israeli bombings at Beirut’s Dahiyeh to target Hezbollah
Israel-Hezbollah War: Israeli bombings at Beirut’s Dahiyeh to target Hezbollah | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.

4/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Rescuers arrive at the site of an Israeli airstrike
Israel-Hezbollah War: Rescuers arrive at the site of an Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Rescuers arrive at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

5/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: A civil defense member walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike
Israel-Hezbollah War: A civil defense member walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

A civil defense member walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

6/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour
Israel-Hezbollah War: Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, during his funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs.

7/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Shiite cleric Hussein Surour speaks during the funeral procession of his son
Israel-Hezbollah War: Shiite cleric Hussein Surour speaks during the funeral procession of his son | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Shiite cleric Hussein Surour speaks during the funeral procession of his son, Hezbollah drone commander Mohammed Hussein Surour, in Beirut's southern suburbs.

8/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Mourners chant slogans as they carry the coffin of Mohammed Hussein Surour
Israel-Hezbollah War: Mourners chant slogans as they carry the coffin of Mohammed Hussein Surour | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

Mourners chant slogans as they carry the coffin of Hezbollah drone commander, Mohammed Hussein Surour, during his funeral procession in Beirut's southern suburbs.

9/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Iranian worshippers chant slogans as one holds a poster of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a demonstration
Israel-Hezbollah War: Iranian worshippers chant slogans as one holds a poster of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a demonstration | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Iranian worshippers chant slogans as one holds a poster of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an anti-Israeli rally and in support Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran.

10/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: An Iranian demonstrator shows a portrait Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration
Israel-Hezbollah War: An Iranian demonstrator shows a portrait Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

An Iranian demonstrator shows a portrait Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on his cell phone during a demonstration in support of Hezbollah at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in downtown Tehran, Iran.

11/11
Israel-Hezbollah War: Anti-Israeli gathering in support of Hezbollah in Tehran
Israel-Hezbollah War: Anti-Israeli gathering in support of Hezbollah in Tehran | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Iranian demonstrators chant slogans at an anti-Israeli gathering in support of Hezbollah as they hold Iranian and Palestinian flags and a poster of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Light Drizzle Eases, Water Removal Underway
  2. Musheer Khan Ruled Out Of Irani Cup 2024 Following Road Accident In UP - Reports
  3. Indian Premier League: What To Expect From IPL Governing Council Meet; Retention Purse, RTM Card Big Topics
  4. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Starc Leaks 28 Runs In An Over; List Of Most Expensive Overs By Australian Bowlers
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: Black Caps Suffer Batting Collapse As Hosts Dominate
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 28, 2024
  2. 'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
  4. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  5. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
  2. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
  3. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  4. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah’s Daughter Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes; Outfit’s HQ Attacked
  5. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah’s Daughter Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes; Outfit’s HQ Attacked
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series