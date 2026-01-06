Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

The tattoo, a design of a badminton player, symbolises the discipline, sacrifices and resilience that have shaped Krishna Nagar’s rise from a determined young athlete to one of India’s most celebrated para-badminton players

Outlook Sports Desk
bhuvan gupta
Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey
Krishna Nagar bagged the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Photo: X/Krishna Nagar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Krishna Nagar gets inked, shares moment on Instagram

  • Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist chose to mark his bond with badminton in a lasting way

  • Tattoo stands as a reminder of countless hours on court, the challenges overcome, and the belief that sport can transform lives

Paralympic badminton star Krishna Nagar has added a deeply personal chapter to his sporting journey by getting his first-ever tattoo, a design of a badminton player, inked as a tribute to the sport that has defined his life and career.

Fresh off another year of strong performances in 2025, the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist chose to mark his bond with badminton in a lasting way. The tattoo symbolises the discipline, sacrifices, and resilience that have shaped Krishna’s rise from a determined young athlete to one of India’s most celebrated para-badminton players.

Sharing the moment with his followers on Instagram, Nagar wrote, “My first tattoo. A tribute to the sport that made me who I am.” The post quickly resonated with fans, drawing admiration for the emotion behind the gesture.

For Krishna, badminton has been more than competition or medals, it has been identity, purpose, and empowerment. The tattoo stands as a reminder of countless hours on court, the challenges overcome, and the belief that sport can transform lives.

Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and inspiring young athletes across the country, Nagar’s latest gesture reflects a sentiment many sportspersons share but rarely express so visibly: a lifelong commitment to the game that gave them a voice and a future.

Published At:
