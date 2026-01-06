Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

Krishna Nagar gets inked, shares moment on Instagram
Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist chose to mark his bond with badminton in a lasting way
Tattoo stands as a reminder of countless hours on court, the challenges overcome, and the belief that sport can transform lives
Paralympic badminton star Krishna Nagar has added a deeply personal chapter to his sporting journey by getting his first-ever tattoo, a design of a badminton player, inked as a tribute to the sport that has defined his life and career.
Fresh off another year of strong performances in 2025, the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist chose to mark his bond with badminton in a lasting way. The tattoo symbolises the discipline, sacrifices, and resilience that have shaped Krishna’s rise from a determined young athlete to one of India’s most celebrated para-badminton players.
Sharing the moment with his followers on Instagram, Nagar wrote, “My first tattoo. A tribute to the sport that made me who I am.” The post quickly resonated with fans, drawing admiration for the emotion behind the gesture.
For Krishna, badminton has been more than competition or medals, it has been identity, purpose, and empowerment. The tattoo stands as a reminder of countless hours on court, the challenges overcome, and the belief that sport can transform lives.
Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and inspiring young athletes across the country, Nagar’s latest gesture reflects a sentiment many sportspersons share but rarely express so visibly: a lifelong commitment to the game that gave them a voice and a future.