T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Aiden Markram Chases Milestone; Teams Stranded Amid Travel Chaos

South Africa face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Wednesday, 4 March, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Aiden Markram leads South Africa with 268 runs, 32 away from 300, while New Zealand rely on openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen; South Africa remain unbeaten and are favorites
Travel disruptions due to Middle East conflicts have stranded some teams in India
After weeks of nonstop cricket, the focus now firmly shifts to the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, with preparations underway across team camps ahead of the first semifinal on March 4 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa and New Zealand are fine-tuning combinations, while off-field developments continue to shape the tournament narrative.
Amid the cricketing buildup, the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have also impacted teams, with international airspace restrictions stranding squads in India.
Meanwhile, on the field, the race for individual milestones and team supremacy adds further intrigue, including captain Aiden Markram’s push to overtake Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan on the top-scorers list.
Teams Stranded Amid International Travel Restrictions
The West Indies and Zimbabwe are among the teams stranded in India due to airspace disruptions caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The attacks on Iran have suspended Gulf-region flights and caused damage at Dubai International Airport, a major transit hub.
Cricket West Indies confirmed that they are working with the ICC and relevant authorities to ensure the safe travel of their personnel.
Zimbabwe, which lost their final Super Eights match to South Africa by five wickets, also faces a similar challenge.
“The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East,” Zimbabwe Cricket stated on ‘X’. The ICC has activated contingency measures, coordinating with international carriers to secure alternative routes for affected teams.
Markram Eyes Milestone
South African captain Aiden Markram has been in stellar form with 268 runs at a strike rate of 175. He is 32 runs away from becoming the sixth player to score 300 runs in a single T20 World Cup.
With Farhan currently leading at 383 runs, Markram’s consistency and finishing ability have made him a standout performer in the tournament and a key figure in South Africa’s unbeaten run.
SA Or NZ: Who Will Eden Favor?
Eden Gardens, traditionally a high-scoring venue averaging around 180, seems set to favor South Africa in the first semifinal. The Proteas remain unbeaten and have previously outplayed New Zealand in the group stage.
Their balanced lineup, with Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and David Miller, gives them an edge both in batting depth and adaptability.
New Zealand’s challenge lies in their middle-order, which has struggled to produce consistently, despite strong contributions from openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen.
The Kiwis’ pacers, including Jacob Duffy, must rise to the occasion on a pitch that historically assists fast bowlers more than spinners. Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged South Africa’s threat but expressed confidence in his side’s ability to compete in the knockout stage.
Few South African Players’ Families Reach Kolkata Amid Travel Disruptions
Despite the ongoing airspace disruptions, several South African players’ family members reached Kolkata ahead of the semifinal on March 4, rerouting via Ethiopia and Tanzania.
According to PTI, some families traveled through Addis Ababa, while others went via Tanzania, successfully avoiding the disrupted Dubai route.
“These family members reached a day after the conflicts started in the Middle East. Thankfully, they travelled through completely different routes and didn’t face any issues. South Africa’s team travel should not be affected as they don’t need to use the Dubai route,” a source told PTI.
The ICC continues to monitor the situation closely, coordinating with airlines to find alternate routes through European or South Asian hubs, ensuring that tournament logistics remain smooth despite unforeseen challenges.
