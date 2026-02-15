NZ Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Beat Kiwis By 7 Wickets

South Africa rode on skipper Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen's batting and bowling exploits to beat New Zealand by seven wickets and all but qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday. Jansen recorded career-best figures of 4/40 as South Africa restricted New Zealand to 175 for 7 after opting to bowl in the crucial match. Mark Chapman missed his personal milestone by a narrow margin when he fell for 48 to Jansen in the 14th over, but none of the other New Zealand batters could push on after making starts. Finn Allen (31) and Daryl Mitchell (32) were also among the runs for the Blackcaps but they just could not find any momentum to push towards a big total.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, left, and South Africa's David Miller, right, celebrates after they won the the T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
1/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Finn Allen
New Zealand's Finn Allen leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Mark Chapman
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.= | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen, right, and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-James Neesham
New Zealand's James Neesham plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Ryan Rickelton
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell takes the catch to get South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, and New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-David Miller
South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/17
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 world cup cricket-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner after his team won the the T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos In Trouble Against WI; NEP 68/5 (14 Overs)

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Leads Charge For Upset In Sydney Opener

  3. India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Seek First Win Against In-Form PAK-A

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  2. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  3. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  4. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  5. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit