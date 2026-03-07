Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

Summary of this article
Israel said PM Narendra Modi was not briefed on the Iran strikes during his February visit as the decision was taken after he left Israel.
Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar said the US-Israel attack followed the collapse of US-Iran negotiations.
He added the strikes aim to remove “existential threats” from Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not be briefed on Israel's strikes against Iran during his recent visit to the country as the decision on the military action was made after he had concluded the trip.
Modi visited Israel for two days, ending on February 26. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was murdered two days later when Israel and the United States began a coordinated military operation against Iran.
Sa'ar stated that Israel has "great relations" with Modi and India that have grown stronger over time while taking part virtually in the Raisina Dialogue.
"But we could not brief Prime Minister Modi on this because the decision was taken only on Saturday early morning," he said.
He said that once the US-Iranian negotiations broke down, the decision was made to launch the attack.
He stated that the goal of Israel's military operation against Iran is to eliminate "existential threats" coming from that country.
According to Sa'ar, Iran is advancing its nuclear program, creating ballistic missiles, and supporting the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah.