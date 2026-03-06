Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Score, All England Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Sen Dominating Proceedings | 14-9 (1st Game)

Lakshya Sen faces a stiff task as he takes on a familiar opponent in the form of China's Li Shifeng. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and a lot more

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026:
Lakshya Sen competing in the BWF India Open 2025 File
India’s Lakshya Sen faces a familiar foe in Li Shifeng during the high-stakes quarterfinals of the 2026 All England Open in Birmingham. Carrying the hopes of a nation as the lone Indian left in the draw, the World No. 12 enters this clash following a gritty three-game victory over Ng Ka Long Angus. Sen’s path to the final eight has been nothing short of spectacular, highlighted by his stunning opening-round upset of world champion Shi Yuqi. With their head-to-head record perfectly poised at 7-7, this match promises a tactical masterclass between two of badminton’s brightest young stars. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more.
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026: 11-9 (Game 1)

Li Shifeng challenges the umpire's decision and the Chinese shuttler gets it right but what he hasn't been able to get right is execution. Lakshya Sen appears to be a level or two higher than his counterpart tonight.

This should be an easy victory for Sen.

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026: 9-4 (Game 1)

Terrific start from Lakshya Sen as he goes 9-4 up in the opening game. He makes it 10 and China's Li Shifeng is not even having a sniff. Dominant start for Sen and the crowd is enthralled with his performance.

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026: Underway

And we are underway for this all important quarter-finale clash between Lakshya Sen and Li Shifeng.

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026: Results From Other QFs

In the other two quarter-final matches, Frenchman Christo Popov went down to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun Yi in straight sets by 21-18 and 21-14 whereas Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated Alwi Farhan by 21-17 and 21-12 to reach the semis.

After Sen and Shifeng's match-up, Japan's Koki Watanabe will go head-to-head with Canada's Victor Lai in the last quarter-final match.

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026: How Both The Players Reached Here?

Lakshya Sen secured his quarter-final berth through a series of grueling three-game marathons. He ignited his campaign by stunning the top-seeded defending champion, Shi Yuqi, in a physical 78-minute thriller. In the Round of 16, Sen displayed immense mental fortitude to overcome Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus (21-19, 21-23, 21-10), bouncing back brilliantly after squandering four match points in the second game to dominate the decider.

The 2023 champion and current world number 6, Li Shifeng, reached the final eight with a blend of efficiency and resilience. He opened his tournament with a clinical straight-games victory over fellow countryman Wang Zhengxing (21-12, 21-16). In the second round, Shifeng survived a scare against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen, dropping the opening game before recalibrating his tactics to secure a hard-fought comeback win in three sets.

Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng LIVE Scores, All England Open 2026: Welcome

Welcome ladies and gentlemen for the live coverage of the All England Open 2026 quarter-final match between our very own Lakshya Sen and China's Li Shifeng. Stay tuned for the build-up.

Published At:
Tags

