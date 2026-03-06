Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, Quarter-final All England Open 2026: Check out the live streaming details and timing information of the Sen vs Li Shi Feng match

Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long
Lakshya Sen reacts after beating Angus Ng Ka Long Photo: X
  • Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will play the quarters at the All England Open badminton

  • Sen defeated Ng Ka Long in the Round of 16

  • Indian no 12 will face-off Li Shi Feng in the QFs

India's Lakshya Sen aims to continue his fine run at the All England Open 2026 badminton when takes on Chinese sixth seed Li Shi Feng in the quarter-finals on Friday, March 6 in Birmingham. Sen comes into this match on the back of a three-game win over former world no 10 player, Ng Ka Long.

World No. 12 Lakshya, a finalist at the 2022 edition defeated Ng Ka Long 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 in a pulsating round-of-16 contest.

Sen is the only Indian left in the tournament after India's mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto crashed out. The Indian pair lost to Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong 19-21, 8-9 after Dhruv retired in the second game because of back issues.

Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, All England Open 2026: Streaming Details

When and where will Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng, quarter-final clash at the All England Open 2026 take place?

The Lakshya Sen vs Li Shi Feng quarter-final clash at the All England Open 2026 will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:30pm IST.

Where to watch All England Open 2026 badminton live in India?

One can catch the live streaming of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 matches on the BWF TV YouTube Channel in India. The All England Open badminton tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Q

Who did Lakshya Sen beat in the Round of 16 clash at All England Open badminton?

A

Lakshya Sen defeated Ng Ka Long in the round of 16 clash.

Q

Who will Lakshya Sen face in the quarter-finals at All England Open badminton?

A

Li Shi Feng of China

