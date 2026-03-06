T20 World Cup 2026: Gavaskar Slams Bumrah Chants In Wankhede – ‘Not A Good Idea’

Summary of this article
Jasprit Bumrah was the name on everyone’s lips during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and South Africa, with the pacer’s composed performance at the death leading the Men in Blue to a nervy seven-run win at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
However, former cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar took exception to the fans being asked to chant Bumrah’s name while the pacer was bowling. The Wankhede DJ repeatedly urged the spectators to chant “Boom Boom Bumrah” while an over was going on.
“Asking the crowd to chant ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ while he is bowling is not a good idea,” Gavaskar said from the commentary box. “They can do it between overs, but not during the over. This is a World Cup.”
This is not the first time that Gavaskar has taken issue with the additions to the T20 World Cup matches for entertainment. During India’s do-or-die Super 8 match against West Indies at Eden Gardens, he and Ravi Shastri strongly criticised the ICC for conducting a laser show during the drinks break.
Bumrah Steals The Show Against England
Despite Gavaskar’s criticism of the chants, Bumrah delivered a match-winning performance against England. India, batting first, put up a mammoth total of 253/7. However, Jacob Bethell’s lone stand of 105 off 48 balls took England dangerously close to snatching what would have been a win for the ages.
However, Bumrah pulled the game back in India’s favour with some terrific death bowling. He finished with figures of 1/33 in four overs, conceding just eight and six runs in his final two. He also took the crucial wicket of Harry Brook with his very first ball.
Gavaskar himself sang high praises for the 32-year-old bowler. “Jasprit Bumrah is not just a once-in-a-generation bowler. He is a once-in-a-century kind of a bowler. Because he plays all formats. Test matches, 50-over games, T20s.”
“You give him the ball, he will deliver,” Gavaskar added. “But more often than not, when it matters, Bumrah will bowl that crucial over.”
India will now face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.