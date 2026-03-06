T20 World Cup 2026: Gavaskar Hails Axar Patel For ‘Unbelievable’ Brook Catch In India’s Semi-Final Win

T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar praised Axar Patel’s intelligence and temperament after India’s win over England, hailing his catch of Harry Brook and the fielding brilliance that led to Will Jacks’ dismissal

India's Axar Patel celebrates the dismissal of England's Tom Banton during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Sunil Gavaskar called Axar Patel’s diving catch to dismiss Harry Brook “unbelievable” and a turning point

  • All-rounder also sparked crucial relay catch with Shivam Dube to remove Will Jacks during tense chase

  • Gavaskar said vice-captaincy and growing temperament could make Axar “one of India’s great players”

Which crucial catch did Axar Patel take in India vs England?Axar Patel was the unsung hero in India’s seven-run victory over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

While most post-match discourse was about the fiery 89-run knock by Sanju Samson or the brilliant death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, there were two moments of brilliance in the field by Axar that rescued India’s semi-final.

The first came on the first ball of the fifth over – the first delivery of Jasprit Bumrah, who would later go on to give a “once-in-a-century” performance at the death. Harry Brook, fooled by the slower delivery, tried to hit it over the covers but failed to make proper contact. Axar, running in from point, dove forward and took a superb diving catch.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the enormity of that early breakthrough, with the England skipper being removed for just seven runs proving crucial in India ultimately defending their total of 253/7.

“Axar Patel’s catch to dismiss Harry Brook was unbelievable. Brook can take the game away, and you have to grab every chance to get his wicket, and Axar did that,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports. “He ran 24 metres away from his fielding spot, kept his eyes on the ball, balanced himself, and took the catch. Unbelievable stuff.”

That wasn’t the only moment of brilliance on the field by the Indian all-rounder. The next came in the 14th over, with the match delicately balanced. England, led by Jacob Bethell’s batting masterclass, needed 94 to win from 42 balls at the start of the over.

After three wides by Arshdeep Singh, he bowled a low full toss that Will Jacks tried to launch out of the park. It looked like it had gone the distance, too, but for Axar. He came running in from deep cover and caught the ball, jumping over the ropes before throwing it back towards the onrushing Shivam Dube. The latter held on to complete one of the best relay catches seen at a T20 World Cup.

The catch ultimately went in Dube’s name, but the Indian fielders all ran and hugged Axar, who had done the hard work in that piece of fielding.

“He also played a key role in Will Jacks’ dismissal. The Bethell-Jacks partnership was taking the game away,” Gavaskar said. “But Axar ran to his left, grabbed the ball, and smartly passed it to Shivam Dube. That shows great cricketing intelligence.”

India's Axar Patel, left, passes the ball to teammate Shivam Dube to dismiss England's Will Jacks during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Axar Going To Be ‘One Of India’s Great Players’: Gavaskar

Axar Patel has grown into one of the best all-rounders in the game and a key cog in the machine for India. He was controversially dropped for Washington Sundar in the Super Eight defeat against South Africa, but has since solidified his place in the team.

“At the highest level, temperament separates the greats from the good. With his batting and bowling, Axar is going to be one of India’s great players,” Gavaskar said in his post-match analysis. “We had Ravindra Jadeja before him, and Axar is filling that void well. His bowling needs a little more polish. That will come with experience. His line, length, and speed are improving every year.”

Gavaskar also pointed out that being handed the role of vice-captain before the T20 World Cup has aided Axar’s general improvement on the pitch. “The vice-captaincy means he is thinking about everyone’s game, not just his own. That is great for his growth,” he said.

Which crucial catch did Axar Patel take in India vs England?

Axar Patel took the crucial catch of England captain Harry Brook in the fifth over, covering a lot of ground before taking a diving catch off Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery.

What other catch did Axar Patel contribute to?

Axar Patel combined with Shivam Dube to dismiss Will Jacks in the 14th over, with Axar throwing the ball back from over the ropes for Dube to hold on to.

Why was Axar’s contribution so important in the semi-final?

Axar’s fielding dismissals against England broke dangerous partnerships and shifted momentum, helping India defend their total of 253/7.

