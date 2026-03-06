India Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?

Summary of this article
India will take on Japan in a Group C matchday 2 fixture in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The Blue Tigresses lost their opener 2-1 to Vietnam, with Sanfida Nongrum’s goal falling short against Nguyen Thi Van Su’s brace.
India began their campaign well, pushing a higher-ranked Vietnam side to the very end in the first game in Perth. Nongrum’s equaliser after the break had cancelled Nguyen’s opener in the first half. However, the Vietnamese forward scored again in the 94th minute to hand the Golden Star Warriors a late win.
Japan, meanwhile, secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Chinese Taipei. Nadeshiko Japan broke down their opponents’ defence – who resorted to parking the bus – with two second-half goals to go top of the group.
A loss in the upcoming match will almost surely end India’s hopes of making it out of the group stage, with only the top two teams and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.
India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match being played?
The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online in India?
The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.
Where to watch the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?
The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.