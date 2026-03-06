India Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?

India's Sanju Yadav in action during the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Vietnam on March 4, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face Japan in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 group match in Perth on Saturday

  • This is a must-win game for India after a 2-1 loss to Vietnam in the first game

  • Find out when and where to watch the India vs Vietnam match live right here

India will take on Japan in a Group C matchday 2 fixture in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The Blue Tigresses lost their opener 2-1 to Vietnam, with Sanfida Nongrum’s goal falling short against Nguyen Thi Van Su’s brace.

India began their campaign well, pushing a higher-ranked Vietnam side to the very end in the first game in Perth. Nongrum’s equaliser after the break had cancelled Nguyen’s opener in the first half. However, the Vietnamese forward scored again in the 94th minute to hand the Golden Star Warriors a late win.

Japan, meanwhile, secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Chinese Taipei. Nadeshiko Japan broke down their opponents’ defence – who resorted to parking the bus – with two second-half goals to go top of the group.

A loss in the upcoming match will almost surely end India’s hopes of making it out of the group stage, with only the top two teams and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

India's Sanfida Nongrum, right, scores her team's first goal as Vietnam's Cù Thị Huỳnh Như looks on during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between India and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
India Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Look To Keep Campaign Alive Against Group Leaders

BY Sushruta Bhattacharjee

India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

India's Sanfida Nongrum, right, scores her team's first goal as Vietnam's Cù Thị Huỳnh Như looks on during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between India and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
India Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Look To Keep Campaign Alive Against Group Leaders
Sanfida Naorem scoring India's solitary goal in the AFC Asian Cup 2026 match against Vietnam. - IndianFootball/X
India 1-2 Vietnam Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Van Su's Brace Hand Blue Tigresses First Loss Of Competition
India head coach Amelia Valverde and captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam in the pre-match press conference of the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Vietnam in Perth on March 3, 2026.
India Vs Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: 'New Opportunity For Us', Says Blue Tigresses Coach Ahead Of Opener
File photo of the India women's national football team. - | Photo: AIFF
India At AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know
Q

When and where is the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online in India?

A

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?

A

The India vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

