FA Cup Fifth Round Guide: Preview, Fixtures, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Liverpool seek response against Wolves after shock defeat, while Arsenal face giant-killers Mansfield
Chelsea visit Wrexham and Manchester City clash with Newcastle in FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round
Fulham, Leeds, West Ham and Sunderland also battle for quarter-final places
The FA Cup 2025-26 Fifth Round begins on Saturday, with a host of big names set to fight for a place in Wembley and a chance to lift the world’s oldest football tournament. Arsenal and Manchester City will continue their quest for a treble, while English Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea will also look to book a place in the quarter-finals.
The first fifth-round match will see Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium for the second time in four days. The Old Gold are sure to be relegated from the top tier with just 16 points from 30 matches, but stunned Liverpool with a 2-1 win in the last outing.
Rob Edwards’ men, while still heavy underdogs, will back themselves for another huge upset, which will put more pressure on Liverpool’s under-fire head coach, Arne Slot. The Reds have lost their last two away matches in the FA Cup, so history is not on their side.
Arsenal, meanwhile, will travel to Field Mill to take on the giant-killers Mansfield Town. The League One side caused the biggest upset in the FA Cup’s history when they beat holders Crystal Palace, and will be looking for more of the same against the Premier League leaders.
The Gunners, however, will have little scope to slip up as their once-assured title charge has come under increasing pressure from Manchester City. The last time that Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to the FA Cup fifth round, they ended up winning the title six years ago.
Chelsea will also be playing a lower-tier opponent in Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They are currently sixth in the Championship, but have a good chance of going up to the top tier, which would mark a stunning fourth consecutive promotion for the Welsh side. They will get their first taste of facing a Premier League side when they face Club World Cup winners Chelsea at the Racecourse Ground.
Man City, meanwhile, have the toughest test of all with a late kick-off against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. The Cityzens are set to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, which will make it necessary for Pep Guardiola to rotate his squad. Eddie Howe won’t have it easy, either, as the Magpies are set to travel to Camp Nou to face FC Barcelona in the Champions League.
In other fixtures, Fulham will look to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the third time in four seasons when they take on Southampton. League One side Port Vale will host Premier League surprise packages Sunderland, with the Black Cats having won their last six matches against Vale in the FA Cup. Norwich City will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United, who will be without their head coach, Daniel Farke, suspended for confronting the referee during the match against Man City.
West Ham will face Brentford in the final match of this round. The Hammers remain in the relegation zone in the league, with tough matches against Man City and Aston Villa to come. As a result, Nuno Espirito Santo will likely field a heavily-rotated side against Brentford. Crysencio Summerville, who has been involved in all three of West Ham’s goals in the tournament, will likely lead the hosts against a Brentford side in lukewarm form.
FA Cup 2025-26 Fifth Round: Fixtures
March 6 – Wolves vs Liverpool at Molineux Stadium (1:30 AM IST on March 7)
March 7 – Mansfield vs Arsenal at Field Mill (5:45 PM IST)
March 7 – Wrexham vs Chelsea at Racecourse Ground (11:15 PM IST)
March 7 – Newcastle vs Man City at St. James’ Park (1:30 AM IST on March 8)
March 8 – Fulham vs Southampton at Craven Cottage (5:30 PM IST)
March 8 – Port Vale vs Sunderland at Vale Park (7:00 PM IST)
March 8 – Leeds United vs Norwich City at Elland Road (10:00 PM IST)
March 9 – West Ham vs Brentford at London Stadium (1:00 AM IST on March 10)
FA Cup 2025-26 Fifth Round: Live Streaming Details
When are the FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round matches being played?
The FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round matches will be played on Friday, March 6, to Monday, March 9, 2026.
Where to watch the FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round matches live online?
The FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round matches live on TV?
Only select matches from the FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round will be televised live on the Sony TEN TV channels in India.