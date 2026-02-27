Champions League Draw: Holders PSG Pitted With Chelsea; Real Madrid Face Man City As Barca Visit Newcastle

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: The Champions League draw has delivered big clashes, with holders Paris Saint-Germain facing Chelsea and Real Madrid drawn against Manchester City. See the full list of fixtures here

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw updates fixtures list
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after a Champions League second leg playoff soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco in Paris Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland

  • Defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain drawn against Club World Cup holders Chelsea

  • Real Madrid face Manchester City; Barcelona take on Newcastle United after beating them in group stage

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw took place on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, revealing some big matchups for the last-16 of the premier continental tournament.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have been pitted against the current Club World Cup holders, Chelsea. PSG, who qualified for the last-16 after beating Ligue 1 rivals Monaco 5-4 on aggregate, will play the first leg at Parc des Princes, with the crucial second leg to be played at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid made their way into the next stage with a win over Benfica, with Vinicius Junior scoring in both legs. Los Blancos, record 15-time champions, have again been drawn with 2023 winners Manchester City. It marks a return to the Etihad for Brahim Diaz, who played for City until 2019.

In other big matchups, Arsenal – unbeaten in the group stage – will travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg before playing the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. Two former Bayer players – Kai Havertz and Piero Hincapie (the latter currently on loan from the German side) – will be key for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Barcelona will face Newcastle United in the round of 16, with the Catalan side already beating the Magpies 2-1 in the group stage in September. Atletico Madrid will host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side that are at risk of relegation in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Atalanta – having triumphed over Borussia Dortmund in an incredible second leg display at Bergamo – have been drawn against another Bundesliga giant in Bayern Munich.

Liverpool will host Turkish side Galatasaray, who saw off Juventus in the knockouts and have already beaten the Reds in the group stage. Bodo/Glimt, who shocked Inter Milan in the knockouts, will continue their fairytale journey against Sporting CP.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg matches will be played on March 10 and 11, while the second legs will be played on March 17 and 18.

UEFA Champions League Draw: Round of 16 Fixtures

First Leg:

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea

  • Galatasaray vs Liverpool

  • Real Madrid vs Manchester City

  • Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

  • Newcastle vs Barcelona

  • Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham

  • Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting Lisbon

  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Second Leg:

  • Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain

  • Liverpool vs Galatasaray

  • Manchester City vs Real Madrid

  • Bayern Munich vs Atalanta

  • Barcelona vs Newcastle

  • Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid

  • Sporting Lisbon vs Bodo/Glimt

  • Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

UEFA Champions League Draw: Quarter-final Fixtures

First Leg (April 7-8):

  • Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea vs Galatasaray or Liverpool

  • Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Atalanta or Bayern Munich

  • Newcastle or Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid or Tottenham

  • Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon vs Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal

Second Leg (April 14-15):

  • Galatasaray or Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea

  • Atalanta or Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid or Manchester City

  • Atletico Madrid or Tottenham vs Newcastle or Barcelona

  • Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon

