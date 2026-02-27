Champions League Draw: Holders PSG Pitted With Chelsea; Real Madrid Face Man City As Barca Visit Newcastle

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland
Defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain drawn against Club World Cup holders Chelsea
Real Madrid face Manchester City; Barcelona take on Newcastle United after beating them in group stage
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 draw took place on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, revealing some big matchups for the last-16 of the premier continental tournament.
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have been pitted against the current Club World Cup holders, Chelsea. PSG, who qualified for the last-16 after beating Ligue 1 rivals Monaco 5-4 on aggregate, will play the first leg at Parc des Princes, with the crucial second leg to be played at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid made their way into the next stage with a win over Benfica, with Vinicius Junior scoring in both legs. Los Blancos, record 15-time champions, have again been drawn with 2023 winners Manchester City. It marks a return to the Etihad for Brahim Diaz, who played for City until 2019.
In other big matchups, Arsenal – unbeaten in the group stage – will travel to face Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg before playing the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. Two former Bayer players – Kai Havertz and Piero Hincapie (the latter currently on loan from the German side) – will be key for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Barcelona will face Newcastle United in the round of 16, with the Catalan side already beating the Magpies 2-1 in the group stage in September. Atletico Madrid will host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side that are at risk of relegation in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Atalanta – having triumphed over Borussia Dortmund in an incredible second leg display at Bergamo – have been drawn against another Bundesliga giant in Bayern Munich.
Liverpool will host Turkish side Galatasaray, who saw off Juventus in the knockouts and have already beaten the Reds in the group stage. Bodo/Glimt, who shocked Inter Milan in the knockouts, will continue their fairytale journey against Sporting CP.
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg matches will be played on March 10 and 11, while the second legs will be played on March 17 and 18.
UEFA Champions League Draw: Round of 16 Fixtures
First Leg:
Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea
Galatasaray vs Liverpool
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Atalanta vs Bayern Munich
Newcastle vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham
Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting Lisbon
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal
Second Leg:
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool vs Galatasaray
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Barcelona vs Newcastle
Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid
Sporting Lisbon vs Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen
UEFA Champions League Draw: Quarter-final Fixtures
First Leg (April 7-8):
Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea vs Galatasaray or Liverpool
Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Atalanta or Bayern Munich
Newcastle or Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid or Tottenham
Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon vs Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal
Second Leg (April 14-15):
Galatasaray or Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea
Atalanta or Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid or Manchester City
Atletico Madrid or Tottenham vs Newcastle or Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen or Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon