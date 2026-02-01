FC Goa 1-0 SC Delhi, Indian Super League: Dejan Drazic Strike Sends Gaurs Top Of The Table

FC Goa vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2025-26: FC Goa moved to the top of the table with a narrow 1-0 victory over SC Delhi in Fatorda, as Dejan Drazic’s first-half finish proved decisive in a cagey contest

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
FC Goa vs SC Delhi match report Indian Super League 2025-26 Round 3 Fatorda
FC Goa's Dejan Drazic celebrates after scoring during the Indian Super League match against SC Delhi on February 26, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
  • Dejan Drazic scored the only goal just before half-time to seal FC Goa’s second straight win

  • The Serbian forward missed a second-half penalty after Ayush Adhikari’s handball.

  • Sandesh Jhingan and Matija Babovic threatened early, while Rafael Ribeiro made a goal-line clearance

FC Goa climbed to the top of the Indian Super League 2025-26 table after edging past Sporting Club Delhi 1-0 during their Round 3 fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday. Dejan Drazic’s first-half goal proved the difference as the Gaurs clinched their second consecutive victory.

After penalties against Inter Kashi and Mohammedan SC, the strike against Delhi marks the third goal of the season for Drazic. However, despite seeing 18 shots in total from both sides, chances were few and far between in the match.

Dejan Drazic Decisive

Goa dominated the ball for most of the match but struggled to find momentum in SC Delhi’s box. There were a few half-chances, with Sandesh Jhingan coming close with his headed effort before Matija Babovic brought out a save from Hrithik Tiwari with a long-range effort.

The stalemate was broken two minutes before the break when left-back Akash Sangwan’s cross found the run of Drazic, who finished it past Nora Fernandes.

Drazic had the chance to double his tally at the hour mark. After a handball by Ayush Adhikari in the box, the referee pointed to the spot. Drazic stepped up to take the penalty kick but blazed it over the bar.

Rafael Ribeiro made a goal-line clearance to deny Ayush Chhetri before the water break, but the hosts held on for a rather comfortable win against a toothless Delhi side. This victory takes Goa to seven points from three matches, while SC Delhi remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with no points.

FC Goa will next travel to the Salt Lake Stadium to face East Bengal on March 5, while SC Delhi will visit Mumbai City FC on March 8.

Indian Football League 2025-26 Begins

Meanwhile, the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 – rebranded from the erstwhile I-League – will kick off on February 27 with a double header. Namdhari FC will host Aizawl FC in the first match, while Chanmari FC will take on Gokulam Kerala in the next fixture.

The IFL matches will be live-streamed on the Waves app and website, while the television broadcast will take place on the DD Sports channel.

