Barcelona Vs Newcastle Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Newcastle UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the BAR vs NEW Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Barcelona vs Newcastle United Preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 leg 2
Fans of Barcelona's team cheer during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona face Newcastle in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 on Wednesday

  • The first leg at St. James’ Park was a tense 1-1 draw

  • Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Newcastle match live on TV and online

Barcelona host Newcastle United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants looking to utilise their home advantage to take control of the tie after a tense draw in the first leg last week.

Newcastle held firm for a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park. Harvey Barnes’ 86th-minute strike gave the Magpies a deserved lead, but Dani Olmo won a late penalty, which Lamine Yamal converted in stoppage time to rescue a dramatic draw for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona, the five-time Champions League winners, were well and truly outplayed by the hosts in the first leg, with Hansi Flick being quick to admit that his side fell short of their otherwise high standards.

“We need to be at 100% on Wednesday because otherwise we are out of the UCL,” the Barcelona head coach said after their 5-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga. “We need to do things better.”

Even during the pre-match press conference, Flick warned the Barcelona players that the upcoming contest would be “a tough, very physical match”, adding, “We’ll need to be close to perfect.”

Related Content
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates after winning the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen, in London. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League 2025-26: Dominant Gunners Seal Quarter-Final Spot With Clinical Display
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal Vs Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know
Sporting's Luis Suárez, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Jostein Gundersen fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday March 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mats Torbergsen
Sporting CP Vs Bodo/Glimt Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming Today
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, center, reacts after the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Newcastle United and Barcelona in Newcastle , England. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Newcastle United 1-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Yamal's Late Penalty Denies Victory To The Magpies
Related Content

Newcastle, meanwhile, produced a defensive masterclass as they edged Chelsea 1-0 in their last match, marking their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2012.

The Magpies have faced Barcelona twice in the Champions League this season, including once in the league phase, but have yet to get the better of the Catalans.

“I think if we look at the two matches we played against Barcelona, we delivered very good periods of play and created scoring opportunities,” head coach Eddie Howe said in the pre-match press conference, “but we didn’t beat them, and that’s the challenge.”

“We must deal with their strengths, and at the same time try to deliver our best moments,” he added.

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Head-To-Head Record

Barcelona and Newcastle have faced each other six times, with the Spanish side taking four victories compared to just one win for the Magpies. One game ended as a draw. The last time these two sides met was in the 2002-03 Champions League, where Barcelona won 2-0 away.

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Team News

Barcelona will be without several first-team players due to injuries. Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, and Alejandro Balde are out until April with hamstring injuries, while defender Andreas Christensen is still recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury.

However, Lamine Yamal’s return will be a big boost, with the teenager featuring as a substitute in the last match against Sevilla. Similarly, Cancelo will likely retain his spot at left-back following a starring role in the previous game for Barcelona.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have a big injury list of their own. Emil Krafth (knee injury), Fabian Schar (ankle injury), Bruno Guimaraes (muscle injury), and Lewis Miley (knee injury) are definite absentees. There are also question marks about the fitness of Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali, with the latter missing the match against Chelsea.

However, Anthony Gordon – the second-highest scorer in the Champions League this season with 10 goals – will be fit enough to start after missing the first leg through illness.

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Newcastle: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes; Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Prediction

Despite their brilliant performance in the first leg, it will be a tough task for Newcastle to replicate that at Camp Nou, where Barcelona have been near-perfect this season. Despite the struggles of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski in front of goal, the Blaugrana simply have too much talent at their disposal not to be considered the overwhelming favourites tonight.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Newcastle

Barcelona vs Newcastle: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?

A

The Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 11:15 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?

A

The Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?

A

The Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be televised on Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

  2. MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Initial Part Of Season Due To Injury - Report

  4. Pakistan Super League 2026: PCB Dismisses Foreign Players' Security, Travel Concerns - Report

  5. KKR Star All-Rounder Loses Cool During Media Interaction After Sheffield Shield Ton Ahead Of IPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. Defending Iran, Defending India

  3. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  4. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

  5. Iran War Effect In Uttarakhand: LPG Crisis Compels Shutdown Of Mass Kitchens In Haridwar, Rishikesh

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  3. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

  4. Pakistan Strikes Afghan Hospital,  Over 400 Feared Killed

  5. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Fires Fresh Missiles At Israel After Top Security Chief Killed