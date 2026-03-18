Barcelona Vs Newcastle Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Barcelona face Newcastle in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 on Wednesday
The first leg at St. James’ Park was a tense 1-1 draw
Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Newcastle match live on TV and online
Barcelona host Newcastle United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants looking to utilise their home advantage to take control of the tie after a tense draw in the first leg last week.
Newcastle held firm for a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park. Harvey Barnes’ 86th-minute strike gave the Magpies a deserved lead, but Dani Olmo won a late penalty, which Lamine Yamal converted in stoppage time to rescue a dramatic draw for the Blaugrana.
Barcelona, the five-time Champions League winners, were well and truly outplayed by the hosts in the first leg, with Hansi Flick being quick to admit that his side fell short of their otherwise high standards.
“We need to be at 100% on Wednesday because otherwise we are out of the UCL,” the Barcelona head coach said after their 5-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga. “We need to do things better.”
Even during the pre-match press conference, Flick warned the Barcelona players that the upcoming contest would be “a tough, very physical match”, adding, “We’ll need to be close to perfect.”
Newcastle, meanwhile, produced a defensive masterclass as they edged Chelsea 1-0 in their last match, marking their first win at Stamford Bridge since 2012.
The Magpies have faced Barcelona twice in the Champions League this season, including once in the league phase, but have yet to get the better of the Catalans.
“I think if we look at the two matches we played against Barcelona, we delivered very good periods of play and created scoring opportunities,” head coach Eddie Howe said in the pre-match press conference, “but we didn’t beat them, and that’s the challenge.”
“We must deal with their strengths, and at the same time try to deliver our best moments,” he added.
Barcelona vs Newcastle: Head-To-Head Record
Barcelona and Newcastle have faced each other six times, with the Spanish side taking four victories compared to just one win for the Magpies. One game ended as a draw. The last time these two sides met was in the 2002-03 Champions League, where Barcelona won 2-0 away.
Barcelona vs Newcastle: Team News
Barcelona will be without several first-team players due to injuries. Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, and Alejandro Balde are out until April with hamstring injuries, while defender Andreas Christensen is still recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury.
However, Lamine Yamal’s return will be a big boost, with the teenager featuring as a substitute in the last match against Sevilla. Similarly, Cancelo will likely retain his spot at left-back following a starring role in the previous game for Barcelona.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have a big injury list of their own. Emil Krafth (knee injury), Fabian Schar (ankle injury), Bruno Guimaraes (muscle injury), and Lewis Miley (knee injury) are definite absentees. There are also question marks about the fitness of Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali, with the latter missing the match against Chelsea.
However, Anthony Gordon – the second-highest scorer in the Champions League this season with 10 goals – will be fit enough to start after missing the first leg through illness.
Barcelona vs Newcastle: Predicted Lineups
Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.
Newcastle: Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes; Anthony Gordon.
Barcelona vs Newcastle: Prediction
Despite their brilliant performance in the first leg, it will be a tough task for Newcastle to replicate that at Camp Nou, where Barcelona have been near-perfect this season. Despite the struggles of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski in front of goal, the Blaugrana simply have too much talent at their disposal not to be considered the overwhelming favourites tonight.
Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Newcastle
Barcelona vs Newcastle: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?
The Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 11:15 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Camp Nou in Barcelona.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?
The Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?
The Barcelona vs Newcastle, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be televised on Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.