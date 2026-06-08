Morocco Vs Norway, International Friendly 2026: Brahim Diaz Opens Scoring But Odegaard Denies Atlas Lions Win

In a high-quality pre-World Cup friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey, Martin Odegaard's second-half strike cancelled out an early Brahim Diaz goal as Norway drew 1-1 with Morocco in each team's final game before the World Cup. Morocco were quick out of the blocks as Brahim Diaz grabbed an early goal to put the Atlas Lions in front, and Norway, despite the presence of Erling Haaland, struggled to make an impact in the first half. The Scandinavians, however, grew into the game and Ødegaard levelled in the 75th minute to rescue a point for his side. Morocco had the better of the chances, registering 12 shot attempts and five on target to Norway's eight and two, though Norway edged possession at 52.4%. Morocco arrive at the tournament having won four of their last five, while Norway head into their first World Cup since 1998 off the back of a 3-1 win over Sweden.

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FIFA International Friendly: Morocco vs Norway
Norway forward Erling Haaland looks on during an international friendly soccer match against Morocco in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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FIFA International Friendly: Norway vs Morocco
Norway midfielder Oscar Bobb (22) fights for the ball against Morocco defender Redouane Halal (25) and defender Youssef Belammari(19) during an international friendly soccer match in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Morocco vs Norway
Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer (3) fights for the ball against Morocco forward Soufiane Rahimi (9) during an international friendly soccer match in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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FIFA International Friendly Match: Norway vs Morocco
Norway forward Andreas Schjelderup (21) fights for the ball against Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui during an international friendly soccer match, in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Morocco vs Norway
Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard (10) fights for the ball against Morocco forward Abde Ezzalzouli during an international friendly soccer match in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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FIFA International Friendly Soccer Match: Norway vs Morocco
Morocco midfielder Brahim Diaz (10) celebrates after a goal with teammates during an international friendly soccer match against Norway in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Morocco vs Norway
A mask-wearing Morocco fan attends an international friendly soccer match against Norway in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Norway vs Morocco
Norway players hydrate during an international friendly soccer match against Morocco in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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Morocco Norway Soccer
Norway forward Alexander Sorloth (7) fights for the ball against Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, front, during an international friendly soccer match in Harrison, N.J. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
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