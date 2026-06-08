Morocco Vs Norway, International Friendly 2026: Brahim Diaz Opens Scoring But Odegaard Denies Atlas Lions Win
In a high-quality pre-World Cup friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey, Martin Odegaard's second-half strike cancelled out an early Brahim Diaz goal as Norway drew 1-1 with Morocco in each team's final game before the World Cup. Morocco were quick out of the blocks as Brahim Diaz grabbed an early goal to put the Atlas Lions in front, and Norway, despite the presence of Erling Haaland, struggled to make an impact in the first half. The Scandinavians, however, grew into the game and Ødegaard levelled in the 75th minute to rescue a point for his side. Morocco had the better of the chances, registering 12 shot attempts and five on target to Norway's eight and two, though Norway edged possession at 52.4%. Morocco arrive at the tournament having won four of their last five, while Norway head into their first World Cup since 1998 off the back of a 3-1 win over Sweden.
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