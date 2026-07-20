CJP Protest: Dramatic Scenes Unfold As Agitators And Security Personnel Clash
A protest by CJP supporters escalated into confrontations with security personnel, leading to tense scenes at the demonstration site. This photo gallery captures the clashes, heightened security, crowd reactions, and the key moments as authorities and protesters faced off
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