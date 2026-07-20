CJP Protest: Dramatic Scenes Unfold As Agitators And Security Personnel Clash

A protest by CJP supporters escalated into confrontations with security personnel, leading to tense scenes at the demonstration site. This photo gallery captures the clashes, heightened security, crowd reactions, and the key moments as authorities and protesters faced off

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Delhi police lathicharge on CJP protesters
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Cockroach Janta Party
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Jantar Mantar protest
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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CJP clashes with police
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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CJP protest Delhi
An injured police officer during a Cockroach Janata Party protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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CJP demonstration Jantar Mantar
Security personnel detain Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near the Parliament during a protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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CJP clash with security personnel
Security personnel deploy during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march at Sansad Marg in New Delhi on Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Tear gas used at Jantar Mantar
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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CJP Chalo Sansad march
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Parliament street protest
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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CJP Parliament gherao
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Sansad Chalo march 2026
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Police lathicharge in Delhi
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march, near the Parliament in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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