Spain Vs Argentina Reactions: Who Said What After Paredes-Gavi Clash Dominates Reactions?

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Football legends weighed in after Spain’s World Cup triumph, with praise for La Roja and criticism of Argentina’s post-match conduct taking centre stage

spain vs argentina fifa world cup 2026 final AP photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and teammates leave the field after the presentation ceremony following their loss against Spain in the World Cup final soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Summary of this article

  • Argentina had to face criticism because of Paredes' useless challenge on Eric Garcia and Gavi.

  • Football pundits Shearer, Foster and Burly slammed Argentina for their behaviour.

  • However, Spain received heartwarming reactions after their historic triumph

Former England captain Wayne Rooney credited Spanish head coach Luis De La Fuente for building a composed and competitive team which has the ability to perform in high pressure games.

Rooney added that this Spanish team is a mixture and blend of emerging and experienced players which is the key to strong foundation and the fact that most of the players in the La Roja side are La Masia graduates which is FC Barcelona's training academy.

According to Rooney, their triumph at UEFA Euro 2024 added invaluable experience and depth to their squad which is very well evident of their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

Also read: Five talking points from the final

Joe Hart: "Lamine Yamal Has Completed Football."

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart reserved a special praise for Yamal's maturity claiming that the youngster had already completed football.

The Argentine defenders especially the likes of Tagliafico and Montiel tried throughout the contest to unsettle the teenager but Yamal had kept himself calm under pressure and continued influencing La Roja's attack.

"Lamine Yamal is 19 years old. What a beautiful day for him. He's 19 and has completed football," Hart said while analysing the final.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) walks between Spain players during the medal ceremony after the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final football match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) warms up before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta - AP/Jacob Kupferman

Also read: Player ratings after the match

Post Match Confrontation Overshadows Argentina's Defeat

The biggest talking point was the tensions that boiled over between both the teams after full time whistle. Leandro Paredes lost his cool after the referee blew his whistle.

He held Spanish defender Eric Garcia by his throat before shoving Gavi to the ground. The midfielder received a red card for his useless challenge and the scene became so intense that all the players, coaching staff and even Argentina's boss Lionel Scaloni had to intervene.

Also read: Was this Messi's last stand?

Shearer, Foster and Burly Slam Argentina

Alan Shearer criticised Argentina’s behaviour, insisting there is "a way to lose" despite the emotions of a World Cup final.

Australian football great Craig Foster called Argentina’s conduct "shocking and disgraceful," accusing the defending champions of turning a football match into a confrontation after being outplayed by Spain.

Former Scotland international Craig Burley went even further, branding Argentina’s overall display "an utter disgrace" while praising Spain’s dominance after Luis de la Fuente’s side outshot Argentina 20-2 and controlled almost every aspect of the contest.

Nevertheless, Spain Celebrated It's Historic Triumph

While emotions ran high after the whistle, Spain celebrated one of the greatest nights in the nation’s football history.

Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner secured La Roja’s second FIFA World Cup title, completing an extraordinary run that saw them concede just one goal throughout the tournament.

The celebrations belonged to Spain but the reactions that followed ensured the 2026 World Cup final will be remembered for much more than the result.

Toni Kroos Believes That Football Won

Toni Kroos posted on his X account after the match, "Football won" stating that Spain were dominant for the whole of the tournament and they were the deserved champions.

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