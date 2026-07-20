Spain Vs Argentina Reactions: Who Said What After Paredes-Gavi Clash Dominates Reactions?

Argentina had to face criticism because of Paredes' useless challenge on Eric Garcia and Gavi.
Football pundits Shearer, Foster and Burly slammed Argentina for their behaviour.
However, Spain received heartwarming reactions after their historic triumph
Former England captain Wayne Rooney credited Spanish head coach Luis De La Fuente for building a composed and competitive team which has the ability to perform in high pressure games.
Rooney added that this Spanish team is a mixture and blend of emerging and experienced players which is the key to strong foundation and the fact that most of the players in the La Roja side are La Masia graduates which is FC Barcelona's training academy.
According to Rooney, their triumph at UEFA Euro 2024 added invaluable experience and depth to their squad which is very well evident of their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final.
Joe Hart: "Lamine Yamal Has Completed Football."
Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart reserved a special praise for Yamal's maturity claiming that the youngster had already completed football.
The Argentine defenders especially the likes of Tagliafico and Montiel tried throughout the contest to unsettle the teenager but Yamal had kept himself calm under pressure and continued influencing La Roja's attack.
"Lamine Yamal is 19 years old. What a beautiful day for him. He's 19 and has completed football," Hart said while analysing the final.
Post Match Confrontation Overshadows Argentina's Defeat
The biggest talking point was the tensions that boiled over between both the teams after full time whistle. Leandro Paredes lost his cool after the referee blew his whistle.
He held Spanish defender Eric Garcia by his throat before shoving Gavi to the ground. The midfielder received a red card for his useless challenge and the scene became so intense that all the players, coaching staff and even Argentina's boss Lionel Scaloni had to intervene.
Shearer, Foster and Burly Slam Argentina
Alan Shearer criticised Argentina’s behaviour, insisting there is "a way to lose" despite the emotions of a World Cup final.
Australian football great Craig Foster called Argentina’s conduct "shocking and disgraceful," accusing the defending champions of turning a football match into a confrontation after being outplayed by Spain.
Former Scotland international Craig Burley went even further, branding Argentina’s overall display "an utter disgrace" while praising Spain’s dominance after Luis de la Fuente’s side outshot Argentina 20-2 and controlled almost every aspect of the contest.
Nevertheless, Spain Celebrated It's Historic Triumph
While emotions ran high after the whistle, Spain celebrated one of the greatest nights in the nation’s football history.
Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner secured La Roja’s second FIFA World Cup title, completing an extraordinary run that saw them concede just one goal throughout the tournament.
The celebrations belonged to Spain but the reactions that followed ensured the 2026 World Cup final will be remembered for much more than the result.
Toni Kroos Believes That Football Won
Toni Kroos posted on his X account after the match, "Football won" stating that Spain were dominant for the whole of the tournament and they were the deserved champions.