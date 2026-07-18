Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 8 Match Facts You Need To Know Before The Ultimate Showdown

Argentina will become only the third and the second South American nation to defend their World Cup title if they win.
Messi returns to face his second home Spain after playing for FC Barcelona for over two decades.
Lamine Yamal, the emerging La Masia graduate will be facing Lionel Messi for the first time.
Argentina are one win away from becoming just the third nation in FIFA World Cup history to successfully defend their title after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).
Lionel Scaloni's side are chasing their fourth World Cup crown after triumphing in Qatar four years ago.
Messi's Another Historic World Cup Campaign
FIFA World Cup 2026 which was supposed to be Messi's last dance turned out to be something else. Lionel Messi is already leading the golden boot race with eight goals and four assists and is also a top contender for the golden ball.
The magician from Rosario also surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose to become the highest world cup scorer in the history of the tournament.
At the age of 39, he still has the potential to carry his team in football's biggest stage.
Messi Returns To Face His Second Home
Sunday's final will be extra significant for Lionel Messi in general as he had spent over two decades in Spain with FC Barcelona and has won every major club honour in Spanish football and remains one of the greatest players till date to have played in La Liga.
Now, he returns in the pursuit of another World Cup glory.
Yamal Faces The GOAT For The First Time
Argentina and Spain who are also the South American and the European champions were to face in the Finalissima in Qatar but unfortunately it got cancelled due to the US-Iran war.
But here we are at the football's grandest stage and this time it's happening not as a normal group stage or knockout fixture but in a major final between both the teams.
Two Ballon d'Or Winners On The Pitch
The match also features two ballon d'or winners on both the sides.
On one side, Lionel Messi who is an eight time recipient of football's greatest individual honour and on the other hand Rodri who won it in the year 2024.
Battle Of Former World Champions
Spain, meanwhile, are looking to become world champions for the second time after their famous triumph at South Africa 2010.
Europe Vs South America
The final brings together the reigning continental champions.
Spain arrive as UEFA Euro champions, while Argentina are the defending Copa América winners, making it a clash between the best teams from Europe and South America.
The Magical Number 19
Fans have noticed something unique with the number 19.
20 years back when Lionel Messi had bathed Lamine Yamal for a UNICEF photoshoot, he was 19 years old and he used to wear no.19 jersey for his club FC Barcelona.
20 years later, now Lamine Yamal is 19 and would be facing Lionel Messi wearing the no.19 jersey for Spain and the final is scheduled on July 19.
Now that's a cool co-incidence.