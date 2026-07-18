Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 8 Match Facts You Need To Know Before The Ultimate Showdown

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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From Messi's recording breaking campaign to Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, here are the biggest talking points and facts you need to know before the finals

Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lionel Messi Warm Up AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) warms up before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta Photo: AP/Jacob Kupferman
Summary of this article

  • Argentina will become only the third and the second South American nation to defend their World Cup title if they win.

  • Messi returns to face his second home Spain after playing for FC Barcelona for over two decades.

  • Lamine Yamal, the emerging La Masia graduate will be facing Lionel Messi for the first time.

Argentina are one win away from becoming just the third nation in FIFA World Cup history to successfully defend their title after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

Lionel Scaloni's side are chasing their fourth World Cup crown after triumphing in Qatar four years ago.

Also read: 10 songs to get hyped up for the titular clash

Messi's Another Historic World Cup Campaign

FIFA World Cup 2026 which was supposed to be Messi's last dance turned out to be something else. Lionel Messi is already leading the golden boot race with eight goals and four assists and is also a top contender for the golden ball.

The magician from Rosario also surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose to become the highest world cup scorer in the history of the tournament.

At the age of 39, he still has the potential to carry his team in football's biggest stage.

Also check New York's weather ahead of the World Cup final

Related Content
From left, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and head coach Lionel Scaloni listen as Lionel Messi speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, takes a question from former NFL great Tom Brady as former England star Rio Ferdinand, right looks on during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026 - AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
Argentina's Lionel Messi listens to tennis player Novak Djokovic during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Lionel Messi (left) of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain are set for a blockbuster showdown in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as football's greatest icon meets its brightest young star in a clash rich with Barcelona and La Masia history - (Composite image: AP)

Messi Returns To Face His Second Home

Sunday's final will be extra significant for Lionel Messi in general as he had spent over two decades in Spain with FC Barcelona and has won every major club honour in Spanish football and remains one of the greatest players till date to have played in La Liga.

Now, he returns in the pursuit of another World Cup glory.

Yamal Faces The GOAT For The First Time

Argentina and Spain who are also the South American and the European champions were to face in the Finalissima in Qatar but unfortunately it got cancelled due to the US-Iran war.

But here we are at the football's grandest stage and this time it's happening not as a normal group stage or knockout fixture but in a major final between both the teams.

Two Ballon d'Or Winners On The Pitch

The match also features two ballon d'or winners on both the sides.

On one side, Lionel Messi who is an eight time recipient of football's greatest individual honour and on the other hand Rodri who won it in the year 2024.

Also read: Three key battles that will decide the winner

Battle Of Former World Champions

Argentina are appearing in their seventh FIFA World Cup final and are chasing a fourth title.

Spain, meanwhile, are looking to become world champions for the second time after their famous triumph at South Africa 2010.

Also read: Lionel Messi praises Lamine Yamal

Europe Vs South America

The final brings together the reigning continental champions.

Spain arrive as UEFA Euro champions, while Argentina are the defending Copa América winners, making it a clash between the best teams from Europe and South America.

The Magical Number 19

Fans have noticed something unique with the number 19.

20 years back when Lionel Messi had bathed Lamine Yamal for a UNICEF photoshoot, he was 19 years old and he used to wear no.19 jersey for his club FC Barcelona.

20 years later, now Lamine Yamal is 19 and would be facing Lionel Messi wearing the no.19 jersey for Spain and the final is scheduled on July 19.

Now that's a cool co-incidence.

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