Man United Vs Wrexham LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch MUFC Vs WRE On TV & Online

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC Live Streaming: Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, Playing XIs and other info for the pre-season friendly fixture

Manchester United and Fulham Premier League soccer match-Michael Carrick
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United take on Wrexham A.F.C in a pre-season friendly

  • Carrick has taken a youth squad for the trip with the likes of Shaw and Maguire featuring

  • New signing Andrey Santos could also get some minutes for his new club

English football giants Manchester United get their pre-season underway with a club-friendly against Wrexham A.F.C. at the Helsingin Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland.

The Red Devils have commenced their summer preparations with great anticipation to undergo a rebuilding process under the leadership of Michael Carrick, who was officially appointed following an outstanding interim period. The squad of Manchester United will be arriving significantly transformed due to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Most of United's representatives in North America will not participate in the initial pre-season match of the summer, which accounts for the absence of Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Cunha, Noussair Mazraoui, Altay Bayindir, Amad, Senne Lammens, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, and notably, World Cup 2026 finalist Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United vs Wrexham, Pre-Season Friendly: Man United Starting XI

Man Utd XI: Heaton; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Santos, Fletcher; Mbeumo, Mount, Dorgu; Zirkzee

Subs: Vitek, Mee, Obi, Wheatley, Fletcher, Amass, Collyer, Gore, Lacey, Williams, Kamason, Devaney, Thwaites, Armer

Manchester United vs Wrexham, Pre-Season Friendly: H2H

Wrexham and Manchester United have faced each other on five occasions prior to this encounter, with their most recent match occurring during the US summer tour in 2023, in which Wrexham achieved a thrilling 3-1 win against a Manchester United team featuring young talents.

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Manchester United vs Wrexham, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the Manchester United vs Wrexham, pre-season friendly match take place?

A

The Manchester United vs Wrexham, pre-season friendly match will start at 8:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, 18 July, at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Q

Where to stream the Manchester United vs Wrexham, pre-season friendly match on TV & Online?

A

The match is available for live viewing online in India via streaming on the official MUTV app and website.

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