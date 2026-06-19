English Premier League 2026/27 Fixtures Announced: Arsenal Host Coventry City On Opening Day - Check Full List

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Associated Press
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The season’s curtain-raising Community Shield between league champion Arsenal and FA Cup winner Man City will be on Aug. 16 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff

EPL: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal players celebrate their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Summary of this article

  • EPL 2026-27 fixtures have been released with Arsenal welcoming newly promoted Coventry

  • Man City, sans Pep Guardiola as manager, will host Bournemouth in its season opener

  • The season starts one week later than the 2025-26 campaign

Arsenal will begin its Premier League title defense at home against newly promoted Coventry, kicking off the league’s 2026-27 season on Aug. 21.

Manchester City, in its first season in 10 years without Pep Guardiola as manager, will host Bournemouth in its season opener, and Manchester United will visit promoted Hull. Liverpool plays at Newcastle.

The season’s fixtures were released by the league on Friday morning.

The season starts one week later than the 2025-26 campaign, to allow for player recovery following the World Cup.

The final round will be played on Sunday, May 30 — six days before the Champions League final on June 5 in Madrid.

The season’s curtain-raising Community Shield between league champion Arsenal and FA Cup winner Man City will be on Aug. 16 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

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