Tottenham Vs Everton: Spurs Survive Relegation Battle, De Zerbi Says They 'Deserve To Stay Up'
Needing a point to ensure English Premier League survival, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Everton 1-0 at home on the final day of the 2025-26 season. Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha scored the all-important goal in the 43rd minute to secure the win and send West Ham United into the Championship, the second tier. By finishing 17th in the 20-team top flight with 41 points (10 wins, 11 draws), Spurs avoided a first relegation from the top flight since 1977. After the match, Roberto De Zerbi said that they "deserve to stay up... Because, we made 11 points in seven games and we deserved more." The 46-year-old Italian joined the north London club in March, making him the fourth manager to helm the club in a season blighted by shambolic performances and injury woes. Everton, meanwhile, finished 13th with 49 points.
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