Tottenham Vs Everton: Spurs Survive Relegation Battle, De Zerbi Says They 'Deserve To Stay Up'

Needing a point to ensure English Premier League survival, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Everton 1-0 at home on the final day of the 2025-26 season. Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha scored the all-important goal in the 43rd minute to secure the win and send West Ham United into the Championship, the second tier. By finishing 17th in the 20-team top flight with 41 points (10 wins, 11 draws), Spurs avoided a first relegation from the top flight since 1977. After the match, Roberto De Zerbi said that they "deserve to stay up... Because, we made 11 points in seven games and we deserved more." The 46-year-old Italian joined the north London club in March, making him the fourth manager to helm the club in a season blighted by shambolic performances and injury woes. Everton, meanwhile, finished 13th with 49 points.

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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights
Tottenham's fans celebrate after beating Everton during the English Premier League soccer match in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham's head coach Roberto De Zerbi greets fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham's head coach Roberto De Zerbi greets fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-
Tottenham's fans celebrate after beating Everton during the English Premier League soccer match in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Michael Oliver
Tottenham's players protest to referee Michael Oliver during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-
Tottenham's head coach Roberto De Zerbi, left, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Joao Palhinha
Tottenham's Joao Palhinha celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Joao Palhinha
Tottenham's Joao Palhinha, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Micky van de Ven
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, center, and Everton's Thierno Barry battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison, front, and Everton's James Tarkowski vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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Tottenham vs Everton Premier League match highlights-Iliman Ndiaye
Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, left, and Tottenham's Destiny Udogie vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in London, England. | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
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