Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul, Liga MX Finals: Rotondi's Stoppage-time Goal Hands La Maquina Title
Rodolfo Rotondi played the villain role in 2024 by conceding a penalty that cost Cruz Azul the championship match. On Sunday, the Argentine midfielder redeemed himself. Rotondi scored a stoppage-time goal as Cruz Azul rallied to beat Pumas 2-1 and be crowned champions of Mexico’s Clausura tournament. Paraguayan midfielder Robert Morales scored with a shot from outside the box in the 30th minute to put the home team ahead, but an own goal in the 53rd tied the match. Rotondi scored the clincher in a tense finish.
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