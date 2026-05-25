Pumas UNAM 1-2 Cruz Azul, Liga MX Finals: Rotondi's Stoppage-time Goal Hands La Maquina Title

Rodolfo Rotondi played the villain role in 2024 by conceding a penalty that cost Cruz Azul the championship match. On Sunday, the Argentine midfielder redeemed himself. Rotondi scored a stoppage-time goal as Cruz Azul rallied to beat Pumas 2-1 and be crowned champions of Mexico’s Clausura tournament. Paraguayan midfielder Robert Morales scored with a shot from outside the box in the 30th minute to put the home team ahead, but an own goal in the 53rd tied the match. Rotondi scored the clincher in a tense finish.

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Mexican Soccer League Final: Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Pumas in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexican Soccer League Final: Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
Cruz Azul' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Mexican soccer league final against Pumas in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Liga MX Finals 2025-26: Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
Pumas' Pablo Bennevendo, left, and Cruz Azul's Rodolfo Rotondi jump for a header during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Liga MX Finals 2025-26: Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas' goalkeeper Keylor Navas fails to block a shot by Cruz Azul's Rodolfo Rotondi to scores the second goal during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul's Rodolfo Rotondi, left, and Carlos Rodriguez celebrate after Pumas' Ruben Duarte scored an own goal during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas' Juninho, center, and Cruz Azul's Willer Ditta go for the ball during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Liga MX Finals 2025-26: Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
Pumas' Robert Morales, top, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cruz Azul during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Liga MX Finals 2025-26: Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM
Cruz Azul's Amaury Garcia, left, and Pumas' Juninho during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Mexican Soccer League Final
Pumas' Robert Morales, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Cruz Azul during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Mexican Soccer League Final
Cruz Azul's Jose Paradela, left, and Pumas' Adalberto Carrasquilla vie for the ball during the Mexican soccer league second leg final match in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
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