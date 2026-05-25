Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra, French Open: Briton Suffers First Round Exit

Solana Sierra of Argentina returns to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/7 Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





2/7 Solana Sierra of Argentina returns to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/7 Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/7 Solana Sierra of Argentina returns to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





5/7 Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





6/7 Emma Raducanu of Britain serves to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





7/7 Emma Raducanu of Britain serves to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





