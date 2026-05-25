Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra, French Open: Briton Suffers First Round Exit
Emma Raducanu's French Open 2026 campaign lasted one hour and 46 minutes as the British No. 1 suffered a straight-set defeat against lower-ranked Solana Sierra of Argentina at Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, on Sunday (May 24). After failing to win a single game in the first set that lasted 25 minutes, World No. 39 Raducanu fought back in the second to force a tie-break, but it proved a mere flicker of a hope for the former US Open champion. Sierra, 68th in WTA rankings, will face the winner of the Jasmine Paolini vs Dayana Yastremska match in the second round of the women's singles event.
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