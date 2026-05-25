Emma Raducanu Vs Solana Sierra, French Open: Briton Suffers First Round Exit

Emma Raducanu's French Open 2026 campaign lasted one hour and 46 minutes as the British No. 1 suffered a straight-set defeat against lower-ranked Solana Sierra of Argentina at Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, on Sunday (May 24). After failing to win a single game in the first set that lasted 25 minutes, World No. 39 Raducanu fought back in the second to force a tie-break, but it proved a mere flicker of a hope for the former US Open champion. Sierra, 68th in WTA rankings, will face the winner of the Jasmine Paolini vs Dayana Yastremska match in the second round of the women's singles event.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu French Open tennis women's singles highlights
Solana Sierra of Argentina returns to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
1/7
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu French Open tennis womens singles-2
Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu French Open tennis womens singles 1st round
Solana Sierra of Argentina returns to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu French Open tennis
Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu womens singles match
Solana Sierra of Argentina returns to Emma Raducanu of Britain during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu French Open 1st round match
Emma Raducanu of Britain returns to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
Solana Sierra vs Emma Raducanu tennis 2026 photos
Emma Raducanu of Britain serves to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
Emma Raducanu French Open tennis 2026
Emma Raducanu of Britain serves to Solana Sierra of Argentina during their first round women's singles tennis match against Solana Sierra of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories