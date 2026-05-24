'Cockroach' Keeps Up the Crawl: Police Action At Dipke Home And Now A Plea In SC

Police conducted a raid at the residence of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ leader Dipke amid allegations of provocative slogans and public nuisance.
A key BJP ally has expressed strong reservations over the movement’s methods and language, calling it “highly objectionable” and damaging to public discourse.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking guidelines on such protest movements and protection of citizens’ rights against inflammatory campaigns.
The ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ movement, which has been creating waves across several states with its unconventional and often provocative protests, continues to stir controversy with fresh developments on multiple fronts.
In the latest escalation, police carried out an action at the residence of prominent movement leader Dipke late on Friday night. According to sources, the raid was conducted following multiple complaints of inflammatory speeches, use of derogatory language, and alleged violation of public order. Several documents and electronic devices were reportedly seized during the search.
Meanwhile, a key ally of the BJP has openly expressed “serious concerns” over the direction the movement is taking. The leader stated that while the right to protest is fundamental, the use of abusive and demeaning symbols like “Cockroach” to target political parties and institutions is unacceptable and could harm social harmony.
Adding another dimension to the row, a public interest petition has now been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ protests. The plea seeks the apex court’s intervention to lay down guidelines for such unconventional movements and to prevent the spread of hate speech and public indecency under the garb of protest.
The ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ started as a youth-driven satirical protest campaign highlighting issues like unemployment, inflation, corruption, and poor governance. What began as social media posts and small demonstrations has now turned into a polarising force with human chains, street plays, and public marches in major cities.
While supporters claim it is a spontaneous expression of public anger, critics argue the movement is being misused to spread negativity and target specific political parties through vulgar symbolism.
The police action, political reactions, and the Supreme Court petition indicate that the ‘Cockroach’ movement is now entering a more serious legal and political phase. Authorities in several states are closely monitoring its activities, while opposition parties have accused the government of trying to suppress genuine youth voices.
Further hearings in the Supreme Court and updates on the police investigation are expected to determine the future course of this unusual protest phenomenon.