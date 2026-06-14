Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup: See The Best Photos From Group C Match At Boston Stadium

Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: Scotland and Haiti face off in their Group C opener at Boston Stadium, both returning to the World Cup stage after decades-long absences—Scotland’s first appearance since 1998 and Haiti’s first since 1974. Led by Steve Clarke, the Tartan Army is expected to control possession and territory. Their game plan rely on a disciplined, structured approach, with Scott McTominay acting as the primary goalscoring threat. Wide areas will be key, with Andy Robertson providing service and pace from the flanks. Haiti head coach Sébastien Migné's strategy will focus on frustrating the Scottish attack and utilizing quick, vertical transitions to release forwards Duckens Nazon and Wilson Isidor. With Brazil and Morocco also in Group C, this match is widely viewed as a must-win for Scotland to maintain realistic hopes of advancing to the knockout stages. For Haiti, the game serves as an opportunity to announce their return to the world stage.

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Haiti Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Warm Ups AP Photo
Players warm up ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Haiti and Scotland in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Haiti Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Haiti Supporters Boston AP Photo
Haiti supporters march on a street in central Boston, Mass,, ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Haiti and Scotland in Foxborough, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Haiti Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Scotland Fans AP Photo
Scotland supporters react ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Haiti and Scotland in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Haiti Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Haiti supporters AP Photo
Haiti supporters react ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Haiti and Scotland in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Haiti Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Scotland Warm Up AP Photo
Members of Scotland team warm up ahead of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Haiti and Scotland in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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