Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup: See The Best Photos From Group C Match At Boston Stadium
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Photos: Scotland and Haiti face off in their Group C opener at Boston Stadium, both returning to the World Cup stage after decades-long absences—Scotland’s first appearance since 1998 and Haiti’s first since 1974. Led by Steve Clarke, the Tartan Army is expected to control possession and territory. Their game plan rely on a disciplined, structured approach, with Scott McTominay acting as the primary goalscoring threat. Wide areas will be key, with Andy Robertson providing service and pace from the flanks. Haiti head coach Sébastien Migné's strategy will focus on frustrating the Scottish attack and utilizing quick, vertical transitions to release forwards Duckens Nazon and Wilson Isidor. With Brazil and Morocco also in Group C, this match is widely viewed as a must-win for Scotland to maintain realistic hopes of advancing to the knockout stages. For Haiti, the game serves as an opportunity to announce their return to the world stage.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE