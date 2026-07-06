Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Rains An ‘Act Of God’, Landslide Not A Construction Flaw

MSRDC attributes the landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to heavy rains, calling it an “act of God” and not a construction flaw.
Authorities have begun restoration on a war footing and appealed to commuters to use alternative routes.
Opposition parties and locals demand a probe, alleging poor construction and inadequate safety measures on the expressway.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Monday described the landslide on the newly inaugurated Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘missing link’ as an “act of God” and rejected allegations that it was caused by construction flaws.
Heavy rains in the past 48 hours triggered a major landslide near the Khopoli section of the expressway, leading to the collapse of a portion of the road and forcing authorities to close the route for traffic. The incident caused significant inconvenience to commuters, with long queues and diversions reported on alternative routes.
In an official statement, the MSRDC said the landslide was the result of exceptionally heavy rainfall and not due to any deficiency in the construction or maintenance of the expressway. “This is clearly an act of God. The expressway has been built as per the highest safety standards, and regular inspections are carried out,” a senior MSRDC official said.
The authority assured that repair work is being carried out on a war footing and the affected stretch will be restored at the earliest. It also appealed to commuters to use alternative routes and follow traffic advisories issued by the police.
Opposition parties and local residents have criticised the MSRDC, alleging that poor construction quality and inadequate slope protection measures led to the landslide. They have demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and better safety measures on the expressway.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, one of India’s busiest highways, has been prone to landslides during the monsoon season. In recent years, the authorities have undertaken several slope stabilisation and protection works, but incidents continue to occur during extreme weather events.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the Western Ghats, including areas along the expressway, for the next 48 hours.
Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel on the expressway and use the old Mumbai-Pune highway wherever possible.