Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP 'Power Struggle' Behind Handling Of Ram Temple Donation Probe

Akhilesh Yadav alleged BJP power struggle in Ram Temple donation probe.
He questioned SIT probe and asked why central agencies were not involved.
Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das urged people not to politicise the matter.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that "power struggle" between the BJP's central leadership and its Uttar Pradesh unit have influenced the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Yadav also raised questions over Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the investigation instead of a central agency.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that those accused of misusing temple donations were avoiding public scrutiny due to fear of public anger.
"The truth is that this gang of thieves who thrive on offerings, donations, and contributions is unable to face the public outcry. This gang is terrified of public backlash; that is why they are staying indoors... There is a power struggle... Before the Delhi faction could even formulate a plan, the Lucknow faction took everything into their own hands," he said.
Questioning the investigation, Yadav said, "What is the SIT? ... If the ED, CBI, or Income Tax were involved (in investigation), who would hold the reins of the investigation? In the SIT investigation, who is in control? ...There is a power struggle."
Ram Mandir Trust Chief Appeals Against Politicising Row
Amid the political exchange, Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das said he was "deeply hurt" by the alleged theft of offerings at the temple and appealed to people not to politicise the issue.
In a letter shared by news agency ANI, Das called for strict action against those responsible.
“I am deeply hurt by the theft that took place at the temple of Shree Ram Lalaji. Whoever has committed this sin should receive the strictest possible punishment,” he said.
Expressing confidence in the government, Das added, “I once again have faith in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji that they will ensure every person who is involved in this sin is punished.”
He also appealed against using the controversy for political gain.
“This is a matter of faith for crores of Hindus, and I request that no one should indulge in politics over it for their personal gain,” Das said, according to the letter shared by ANI.
The Trust also held a meeting on Monday amid allegations of irregularities in the handling of donations at the Ram Temple.
Police have arrested eight people in connection with the alleged theft. Investigators have recovered around Rs 80 lakh from seven of the eight accused, along with foreign currency in multiple denominations.