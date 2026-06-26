FIR Lodged Over 'Embezzlement Of Donations' At Ram Temple

"Following the discovery of thefts from offerings made at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust requested a special investigation. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the matter. The chief minister had stated that the SIT's impartial investigation would bring the truth to light and that the guilty would not be spared," the UP government said in its statement.