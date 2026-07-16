ENG Vs ARG, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Messi Shines As Three Lions' Fans Sulk In Yet Another Exit
The best offense. The best defense. The World Cup final is set, and fittingly, a clash of styles awaits. Lionel Messi — the most prolific goalscorer in the tournament’s history — and defending champion Argentina will take on Spain’s defensive juggernaut on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to decide the title. Spain beat France in one semifinal on Tuesday; Argentina, the comeback kings of this tournament, rallied to beat England 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday. Argentina is seeking its fourth title and looking to become the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil pulled off the feat in 1958 and 1962. Spain is looking for its second title, after winning in 2010.
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