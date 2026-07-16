ENG Vs ARG, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Messi Shines As Three Lions' Fans Sulk In Yet Another Exit

The best offense. The best defense. The World Cup final is set, and fittingly, a clash of styles awaits. Lionel Messi — the most prolific goalscorer in the tournament’s history — and defending champion Argentina will take on Spain’s defensive juggernaut on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to decide the title. Spain beat France in one semifinal on Tuesday; Argentina, the comeback kings of this tournament, rallied to beat England 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday. Argentina is seeking its fourth title and looking to become the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil pulled off the feat in 1958 and 1962. Spain is looking for its second title, after winning in 2010.

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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-1
Fans celebrate Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match around the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrates in front of a mural of Lionel Messi after Argentina defeated England in World Cup semifinal soccer match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Argentina fans on the stands play a drum with a picture of team captain Lionel Messi celebrating at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans display a banner of Diego Maradona during celebrations of Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
A mural of Lionel Messi decorates an empty street during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Berazateque, outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction
Fans celebrate Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match around the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
A fan perches atop a traffic signal during celebrations of Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans climb on to a bus stop during celebrations of Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
A family celebrates Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match while driving through Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate after Argentina defeated England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate after Argentina defeated England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans watch a World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England at the KC Live! entertainment district Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Argentina fans cheer after the second goal of their team during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate after Argentina defeated England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ben Gray
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans burn an England flag during celebrations of Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate after Argentina defeated England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match around the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate around a mural of Lionel Messi Argentina's victory over England in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in Berazategui, outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans react during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/OJ
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans celebrate Argentina's win in a World Cup semifinal soccer match against England during a watch party for at the KC Live! entertainment district Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
People watch the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and England at a government-run temporary shelter for those displaced by the earthquakes in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, 7 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pedro Mattey
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans cheer during a watch party for a World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England at the KC Live! entertainment district Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans cheer during a watch party for a World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England at the KC Live! entertainment district Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
An England fan watches the final minutes of a World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England at the KC Live! entertainment district Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
An England supporter reacts after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina at Boxpark in Croydon, London, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
Fans watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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England vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final Fans Reaction-
England supporters react after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and Argentina at Boxpark in Croydon, London, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali
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