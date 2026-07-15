FIFA World Cup 2026: England Gear Up For Massive World Cup Semifinal Clash Against Argentina - In Pics
England completed their final training session ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup semifinal against defending champions Argentina. Thomas Tuchel's side held two training sessions at Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday following their gruelling extra-time victory over Norway, using the time to fine-tune their tactics and finalise their team selection for the blockbuster clash. Midfielder Declan Rice, who was limited to the first half of the quarter-final after suffering a stomach issue following the Round of 16 match, has been declared fully fit for the semifinal. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tuchel admitted that nerves and tension naturally accompany a match of such importance but insisted he was not feeling any added burden. When asked about the historical significance of the fixture, the England manager downplayed the occasion, stressing that his side remains fully focused on the task ahead, as the past cannot be changed and only the present is within their control.
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