FIFA World Cup 2026: England Gear Up For Massive World Cup Semifinal Clash Against Argentina - In Pics

England completed their final training session ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup semifinal against defending champions Argentina. Thomas Tuchel's side held two training sessions at Kansas City on Monday and Tuesday following their gruelling extra-time victory over Norway, using the time to fine-tune their tactics and finalise their team selection for the blockbuster clash. Midfielder Declan Rice, who was limited to the first half of the quarter-final after suffering a stomach issue following the Round of 16 match, has been declared fully fit for the semifinal. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Tuchel admitted that nerves and tension naturally accompany a match of such importance but insisted he was not feeling any added burden. When asked about the historical significance of the fixture, the England manager downplayed the occasion, stressing that his side remains fully focused on the task ahead, as the past cannot be changed and only the present is within their control.

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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane, left, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Thomas Tuchel
England head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks during a press conference on the eve of England's World Cup semifinal soccer match against Argentina, in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane arrives at the team's media ahead of the World Cup semifinal soccer game Monday, July 13, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane, right, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-
Members of the English national team run during training for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Thomas Tuchel
England head coach Thomas Tuchel watches training for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Jordan Pickford
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Jude Bellingham
England's Jude Bellingham trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Jude Bellingham
England's Jude Bellingham, center, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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ENG vs Arg Fifa world cup 2026 England training session in Pictures-Harry Kane
England's Harry Kane trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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