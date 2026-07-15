FRA Vs ESP, FIFA World Cup 2026 1st SF: La Roja Fans Celebrate As French Fans Feel The Blues

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after a heady play by teenager Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro added another goal and Spain advanced to its first World Cup final since winning in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday. A day after his 19th birthday, Yamal was denied a goal on a close offside call that came soon after Porro’s give-and-go with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute had put Spain up 2-0. But it was Yamal’s smart play against a veteran defender that put Spain in the lead. Spain, which will play in the final for only the second time, will face either defending champion Argentina or England on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kylian Mbappé and France, FIFA’s top-ranked team, were trying to become only the third team to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. They instead will play in the third-place game in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, the day before the final at MetLife Stadium across the river from New York City.

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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery-1
Spanish fans celebrate in central Madrid after defeating France in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery-Unai Simon
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) celebrates with teammates after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photos
France players applaud after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction
French fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Spectators hold a Palestinian flag as Spanish players celebrate after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery-
French fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Spain fans react after the team won the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery
Spain fans react after the team won the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery-Marie Dalnard
Marie Dalnard and her brother Alexander, 11, watch as France falls behind Spain at a World Cup semifinal soccer watch party, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Spanish fans celebrate in central Madrid after Spain's Pedro Porro scores his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery-Borja Iglesias
Spain's Borja Iglesias (26) celebrates with Rodri, center, after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Spain fans react after the team scored their second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Friday, July 10, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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French fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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Fans watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Sam Hodde
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Spanish fans celebrate in central Madrid after Spain's Pedro Porro scores his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
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Fans watch the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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A Spain fan wears a Lamine Yamal jersey during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final Fans Reaction photo gallery Spain fan Luca Rosas
Spain fan Luca Rosas, 5, reacts as the team score their first goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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A French fan shields themselves from the sun during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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France's Michael Olise (11) and Spain's Marc Cucurella (24) battle for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
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In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, a cat sits on a table as soldiers watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain after a mission on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP
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Fans prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Spain and France at a watch party at the Rockefeller Center fan village, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Adam Gray
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