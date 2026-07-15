IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Men In Blue Beat England By Six Wickets In Birmingham

India finally won on its tour of the United Kingdom after handing England its first one-day international defeat at Edgbaston in 12 years on Tuesday. England fought back from 107-6 to be 258 all out but couldn’t defend it. A calm and collected India paced the run chase superbly and reached 262-4 to win by six wickets with 28 balls remaining. The victory revives what has been a dismal tour for India. The T20 world champions were blanked in that format by Ireland in Belfast 2-0 and by England 4-0, surrendering its No. 1 ranking. But ODI reinforcements in the shape of captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jaspit Bumrah and Lokesh Rahul — many of whom hadn’t played for weeks — proved too good for England at the start of a three-match series.

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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates following the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel and Washington Sundar celebrate following the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel celebrates his fifty during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel bats during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue, right, celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights
England players celebrate the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights
An India fan sits under an umbrella during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma, left, is caught by England's Harry Brook during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook, left, celebrates catching out India's Rohit Sharma during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Shubman Gill
India's Shubman Gill bats during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Liam Dawson
England's Liam Dawson celebrates a half century during the first ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Gurnoor Brar
India's Gurnoor Brar, rear left, celebrates catching out England's Jos Buttler during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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India's players celebrate the wicket of Harry Brook during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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India's Washington Sundar, right, celebrates the wicket of Jacob Bethell during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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IND Vs ENG 1st ODI 2026 India Tour Of England Edgbaston highlights-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, bowls during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Photo: Gary Oakley/PA via AP
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