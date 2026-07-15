IND Vs ENG, 1st ODI: Men In Blue Beat England By Six Wickets In Birmingham
India finally won on its tour of the United Kingdom after handing England its first one-day international defeat at Edgbaston in 12 years on Tuesday. England fought back from 107-6 to be 258 all out but couldn’t defend it. A calm and collected India paced the run chase superbly and reached 262-4 to win by six wickets with 28 balls remaining. The victory revives what has been a dismal tour for India. The T20 world champions were blanked in that format by Ireland in Belfast 2-0 and by England 4-0, surrendering its No. 1 ranking. But ODI reinforcements in the shape of captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jaspit Bumrah and Lokesh Rahul — many of whom hadn’t played for weeks — proved too good for England at the start of a three-match series.
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