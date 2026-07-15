La Roja Roars Again! Spain Punish Poor France To Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Spot
Spain Vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Gallery: Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after a heady play by teenager Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro added another goal and Spain advanced to its first World Cup final since winning in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday. A day after his 19th birthday, Yamal was denied a goal on a close offside call that came soon after Porro’s give-and-go with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute had put Spain up 2-0. Spain will face either defending champion Argentina or England on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They face each other on Wednesday in Atlanta. Check the best photos from ESP vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final right here
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