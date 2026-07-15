La Roja Roars Again! Spain Punish Poor France To Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Spot

Spain Vs France, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Gallery: Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after a heady play by teenager Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro added another goal and Spain advanced to its first World Cup final since winning in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday. A day after his 19th birthday, Yamal was denied a goal on a close offside call that came soon after Porro’s give-and-go with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute had put Spain up 2-0. Spain will face either defending champion Argentina or England on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They face each other on Wednesday in Atlanta. Check the best photos from ESP vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final right here

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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lamine Yamal attack AP Photo
Spain's Pedro Porro reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final French Fans AP Photo
Fans wait in the stands prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP/Eric Gay
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final French Fans AP Photo
Fans wait in the stands prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP/Eric Gay
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Didier Deschamps AP Photo
France head coach Didier Deschamps arrives at the stadium before the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final ESP Fans AP Photo
Fans arrive for the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lamine Yamal Arrival AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal is seen on the big screen as he arrives prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Eric Gay
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final William Saliba Arrival AP Photo
France's William Saliba arrives prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lamine Yamal Training AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal jogs during warmup before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Kylian Mbappe Training AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe and teammates work up prior to their a World Cup semifinal soccer match against France in Arlington AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Victoria Triay AP Photo
Victoria Triay, partner of France's Lucas Hernandez in the stands prior to a World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final French Fans AP Photo
France fans hold pictures of France's Kylian Mbappe (10), left, Spain's Lamine Yamal (19), center, and France's Ousmane Dembele (7) AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Adrien Rabiot Foul AP Photo
France's Adrien Rabiot (14) stops Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Mikel Oyarzabal AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) and France's Kylian Mbappe (10) challenge for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Gianni Infantino AP Photo
Fifa President Gianni Infantino, center, watches prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain AP/David J. Phillip
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Players AP Photo
Players of France and Spain embrace ahead of their World Cup semifinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lamine Yamal Foul AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) reacts after a foul during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Kylian Mbappe Pass AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe passes the ball next to Spain's Marc Cucurella during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Mikel Oyarzabal Penalty AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) celebrates his goal on a penalty kick with Fabian Ruiz (8), and Rodri (16) during the World Cup AP/David J. Phillip
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Kylian Mbappe Arrival AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) arrives at the stadium before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Mikel Oyarzabal Goal AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scores the opening goal from the penalty spot past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Adrien Rabiot AP Photo
France's Adrien Rabiot (14) and Spain's Dani Olmo (10) go after the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Eric Gay
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Mike Maignan Save AP Photo
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan (16) can't stop a penalty kick by Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal for their first goal AP/Jessica Tobias
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Maxence Lacroix Substitution AP Photo
France's Maxence Lacroix, right, replaces William Saliba during a World Cup semifinal soccer match against Spain in Arlington AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Alex Baena Pass AP Photo
Spain's Alex Baena (15) tries to score against France goalkeeper Mike Maignan (16) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lamine Yamal Reacts AP Photo
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Unai Simon Save AP Photo
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) collides with teammate Mikel Oyarzabal (21) during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP/David J. Phillip
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Upamecano Save AP Photo
France's Dayot Upamecano (4) and Spain's Alex Baena (15) jump for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Usain Bolt Greets Fans AP Photo
Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt greets fans before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Marc Cucurella Defending AP Photo
Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, ad France's Michael Olise vie for the ball during a World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Fabian Ruiz Defending AP Photo
Spain's Fabian Ruiz (8) and France's Aurelien Tchouameni, right, vie for the ball during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Abbie Parr
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Lamine Yamal attack AP Photo
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan saves a shot from Spain's Lamine Yamal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Pedro Porro Goal AP Photo
Spain's Pedro Porro (12) scores his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Pedro Porro Goal AP Photo
Spain players celebrate their side's second goal during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Dani Olmo Ball Control AP Photo
Spain's Dani Olmo (10) controls the ball as France's Desire Doue (20) runs behind him during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Kylian Mbappe Reacts AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) reacts during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday AP/Sam Hodde
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Mikel Merino Sub AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Merino replaces Dani Olmo during a World Cup semifinal soccer match against France in Arlington AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final ESP Players Celebrate AP Photo
Spain players celebrate at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Unai Simon Celebrate AP Photo
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon (23) and Pau Cubarsi (22) celebrate as France's Desire Doue (20) pauses after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington AP/David J. Phillip
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Kylian Mbappe AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe walks of the field after his side's lost in a World Cup semifinal soccer match against Spain in Arlington AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Didier Deschamps Greet Luis de la Fuente AP Photo
France head coach Didier Deschamps, left, greets Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente after Spain defeated France AP/Jessica Tobias
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Unai Simon greets Frances Kylian Mbappe AP Photo
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon greets France's Kylian Mbappe after Spain defeated France in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Didier Deschamps Interview AP Photo
France head coach Didier Deschamps gives an interview on the pitch at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final French fans Reaction AP Photo
French fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Paris AP/EMMA DA SILVA
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Spanish fans Reaction AP Photo
Spanish fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. AP/ADAM GRAY
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Spanish Players Reaction AP Photo
Members of Spain wave to fans after they defeated France the World Cup semifinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas AP/Eric Gay
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final France Players Reaction AP Photo
France players applaud after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Alex Baena Reaction AP Photo
Spain's Alex Baena (15) celebrates with Ferran Torres after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas AP/David J. Phillip
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Unai Simon Reaction AP Photo
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon leaves the pitch at the the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Ashley Landis
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Desire Doue Reaction AP Photo
France's Desire Doue covers his face after his side's lost against in a World Cup semifinal soccer match in Arlington, Texas AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final French Fans Reaction AP Photo
French fans react as they watch a broadcast of the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Spain, Tuesday AP/EMMA DA SILVA
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino signs autographs after Spain defeated France the World Cup semifinal soccer match AP/Eric Gay
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