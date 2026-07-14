Suryakumar Yadav's India Comeback Hopes Alive? Report Reveals BCCI's Stance

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The BCCI has reportedly kept the door open for Suryakumar Yadav's return to India's T20I side, with consistent performances in domestic cricket likely to determine his comeback

Is The Door Still Open For Suryakumar Yadavs India Comeback? Report Reveals BCCIs Stand
File photo of Suryakumar Kumar, who will lead India in the Asia Cup 2025. | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • BCCI is open to recalling Suryakumar Yadav if he consistently performs in domestic cricket

  • Suryakumar was removed as T20I captain and dropped from the Ireland and England tours after a prolonged slump in international cricket and the IPL

  • India have struggled since the leadership change, losing the T20I series 2-0 to Ireland and 4-0 to England under Shreyas Iyer

India may have moved on from Suryakumar Yadav for the moment, but the door to a return remains open after the former T20I captain was dropped following a prolonged dip in form with the bat.

The 35-year-old, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, was stripped of the captaincy and omitted from the squads for the white-ball tours of Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as skipper.

According to an ANI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not ruled Suryakumar out of its future plans. The report stated that the selectors are prepared to consider him for a comeback if he consistently performs in domestic cricket.

"The doors are still open for Suryakumar Yadav. He is not part of the current plans, but if he consistently scores runs in domestic cricket, he will certainly be considered for selection," a BCCI source told ANI.

Suryakumar endured a disappointing IPL campaign before failing to make a major impact during the T20 World Cup, with his only notable knock coming in India's opening match against the USA. Those struggles eventually cost him both the captaincy and his place in the T20I squad.

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India's fortunes, however, have not improved since the leadership change. Under Shreyas Iyer, the team suffered a historic 2-0 bilateral T20I series defeat to Ireland before enduring a 4-0 loss to England in a five-match series.

The opening fixture against England was abandoned due to rain, while India lost the remaining four matches by four wickets, 125 runs, nine wickets and 56 runs respectively.

The disappointing results have intensified scrutiny on captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir as India prepare to switch focus to the three-match ODI series against England, which will see the return of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

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