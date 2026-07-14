Rob Dieperink Dies At 38: Dutch Referee Passes Away Weeks After FIFA World Cup Snub

Rob Dieperink dies at 38 weeks after being dropped from FIFA's 2026 World Cup officiating panel
UK police closed the sexual assault investigation against him, citing insufficient evidence for further action
KNVB and FIFA paid tribute, while Dieperink had maintained he was "wrongly accused"
Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink has died at the age of 38, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed.
The 38-year-old had been selected as a video assistant referee (VAR) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup before being removed from FIFA's list of match officials in May. His death comes just weeks after the governing body dropped him from the tournament.
The KNVB described Dieperink as a respected official and expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones.
"With Rob, we lose a highly valued referee, but above all a kind and dedicated colleague."Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who held him dear. We wish them much strength and support in processing this great loss."
FIFA also paid tribute, stating, "On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace."
Arrest, World Cup Removal And Dieperink's Response
Dieperink was arrested by London's Metropolitan Police in April after allegations of sexual assault involving a teenage boy. Following a detailed investigation, police concluded there was insufficient evidence to meet the evidential threshold, and no further action was taken.
Quoting the Metropolitan Police, the BBC reported, "On Thursday, 9 April, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault against a teenage boy, which occurred at an address on Wellesley Road, Croydon.
"A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. Officers completed a thorough investigation and reviewed all available evidence, including gathering CCTV and examining digital devices. Following these enquiries, they concluded that the evidential threshold had not been met. No further action will be taken."
Despite the investigation being closed, FIFA did not restore Dieperink to its World Cup officiating panel.
Dieperink had officiated in the Eredivisie since 2017 and served as a VAR at UEFA Euro 2024. His last high-profile assignment came on April 9, when he was the VAR for Crystal Palace's 3-0 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg victory over Fiorentina.
Following FIFA's decision, Dieperink denied the allegations and said he had fully cooperated with investigators.
"It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused. From the beginning, I have fully cooperated in the police investigation and also immediately gave full openness to Fifa, Uefa and the KNVB."
"I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that Fifa has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup any more, of course I am disappointed about that."
His death comes only days after the football world was left mourning the unexpected passing of South African footballer Jayden Adams.