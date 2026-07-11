Jayden Adams: South African FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Dies At 25

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said: “It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic World Cup campaign. My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”