Jayden Adams: South African FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Dies At 25

Jayden Adams has passed away tragically at the age of 25
The South African midfielder had represented the Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026
Adams helped South Africa reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time
The global football community is in deep mourning following the sudden passing of South African midfielder Jayden Adams, who died at the age of 25. His death comes just weeks after he represented the country during their historic campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Adams helped South Africa reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time.
The young midfielder was found dead at a residence in Schotschekloof, Cape Town, on Saturday morning. While local police have opened an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing, an official cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed.
Adams started South Africa’s first Group A game against the Czech Republic and was substituted at half-time. McKenzie said he played that game only hours after learning that his grandmother had died.
The minister of sport, Gayton McKenzie, released a statement saying: “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25.
“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”
The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, said: “It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic World Cup campaign. My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”
The South African Football Players Union also released a statement: “The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.
“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large. We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.”
Who is Jayden Adams?
Born on May 5, 2001, in Mamelodi, Adams was widely celebrated as one of South Africa's brightest and most promising young talents. He began his professional journey climbing the youth development ranks at local club Stellenbosch FC. He famously became the academy's very first product to sign a professional contract.
Adams quickly caught the eye of the country's biggest clubs, leading to a high-profile transfer to the Mamelodi Sundowns in 2025. He made an immediate impact at the club, ultimately playing a pivotal role in helping 'The Brazilians' win the CAF African Champions League title during the 2025-26 season.